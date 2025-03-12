GBP/USD trades below 1.2950 in the European session on Wednesday.

The improving risk mood could help the pair hold its ground.

Investors await February inflation data from the US.

After rising to a fresh multi-month high near 1.2970 on Tuesday, GBP/USD corrects lower and trades below 1.2950 in the European session on Wednesday. The positive shift seen in risk mood, however, could help the pair hold its ground in the near term.

British Pound PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the strongest against the Canadian Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.73% -0.17% 0.45% 0.45% 0.29% 0.16% 0.33% EUR 0.73% 0.52% 1.17% 1.20% 1.12% 0.87% 0.94% GBP 0.17% -0.52% 0.58% 0.64% 0.59% 0.29% 0.49% JPY -0.45% -1.17% -0.58% -0.00% -0.09% -0.36% -0.05% CAD -0.45% -1.20% -0.64% 0.00% -0.20% -0.29% -0.15% AUD -0.29% -1.12% -0.59% 0.09% 0.20% -0.24% -0.12% NZD -0.16% -0.87% -0.29% 0.36% 0.29% 0.24% 0.24% CHF -0.33% -0.94% -0.49% 0.05% 0.15% 0.12% -0.24% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

The Trump administration's global 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum imports went into effect on Wednesday. Following this development, UK Trade Minister Jonathan Reynolds said they are negotiating a wider economic agreement to eliminate additional tariffs. "We will keep all options on the table and won't hesitate to respond in the national interest," Reynolds added.

Later in the session, February inflation data from the US will be scrutinized by market participants. On a monthly basis, the core Consumer Price Index (CPI), which excludes volatile food and energy prices, is expected to rise 0.3%, after increasing 0.4% in January. A stronger-than-forecast core monthly inflation print could cause investors to refrain from pricing in a rate cut in May and help the US Dollar (USD) stay resilient against its rivals. On the flip side, a reading of 0.2%, or lower, in this data could trigger another leg lower in the USD and open the door for additional gains in GBP/USD.

Meanwhile, US stock index futures were last seen rising between 0.4% and 0.7%. Following the bearish action seen on Monday and Tuesday, a decisive rebound in Wall Street's main indexes could make it difficult for the USD to find demand.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

GBP/USD remains in the upper half of the ascending regression channel and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart holds above 60, reflecting the bullish stance.

On the upside, 1.2950 (static level) aligns as interim resistance before 1.3000 (round level, static level, upper limit of the ascending channel) and 1.3040 (static level). Supports, on the other hand, could be spotted at 1.2900 (static level, round level), 1.2850 (mid-point of the ascending channel) and 1.2800 (200-day Simple Moving Average).