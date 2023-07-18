Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD retreats below 1.3100 amid underwhelming US data

GBP/USD retreats below 1.3100 amid underwhelming US data, looming UK inflation report

GBP/USD struggles at 1.3100 and retreats as the United States (US) economy continued to show signs of weakening, suggested by not-so-good economic data revealed on early Tuesday. In addition, the United Kingdom (UK) inflation report, just around the corner, is set to keep the GBP/USD pair within familiar levels. At the time of writing, the GBP/USD is trading at 1.3055, down 0.13%. Read More...
GBP/USD Daily chart

Pound Sterling remains under pressure as investors turn anxious ahead of key inflation data

The Pound Sterling (GBP) has fallen back below the round-level resistance of 1.3100 as uncertainty ahead of the United Kingdom’s inflation data has increased again. The GBP/USD pair struggles in finding a key trigger and has been oscillating near 1.3100. The current volatility squeeze is expected to be followed by an explosion once inflation data is published on Wednesday. UK producer prices have recently eased, as did household demand for big-ticket items, but inflation for consumers has proven to be more persistent than initially expected.  Read More...
 

GBP/USD faces the next key target at 1.3335 – UOB

In the opinion of UOB Group’s Economist Lee Sue Ann and Markets Strategist Quek Ser Leang, further gains in GBP/USD are expected to challenge the 1.3335 level. Read More...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3045
Today Daily Change -0.0028
Today Daily Change % -0.21
Today daily open 1.3073
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2809
Daily SMA50 1.2629
Daily SMA100 1.2471
Daily SMA200 1.2211
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3109
Previous Daily Low 1.3051
Previous Weekly High 1.3142
Previous Weekly Low 1.275
Previous Monthly High 1.2848
Previous Monthly Low 1.2369
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3073
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3087
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3046
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.302
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2988
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3105
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3136
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3163

 

 

 
