Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD retreats as US Dollar strengthens amid government shutdown
GBP/USD drops during the North American session on Tuesday after failing to clear the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) of 1.3464, as the US Dollar registers gains amid the ongoing US government shutdown.
Pound Sterling declines against US Dollar despite firm Fed dovish bets
The Pound Sterling (GBP) declines 0.3% to near 1.3440 against the US Dollar (USD) during the European trading session on Tuesday. The GBP/USD pair slumps as the safe-haven demand of the US Dollar increases due to political jolts in Japan and France.
GBP/USD holds losses near 1.3450, downside seems limited amid BoE cautious stance
GBP/USD loses ground after two days of gains, trading around 1.3470 during the Asian hours on Tuesday. However, the pair may regain its ground as the Pound Sterling (GBP) could gain ground, driven by the market caution regarding the Bank of England's (BoE) policy stance amid sticky inflationary pressures and cooling labor market conditions.
