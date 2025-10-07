Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD retreats as US Dollar strengthens amid government shutdown

GBP/USD retreats as US Dollar strengthens amid government shutdown

GBP/USD drops during the North American session on Tuesday after failing to clear the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) of 1.3464, as the US Dollar registers gains amid the ongoing US government shutdown. Read More.. Pound Sterling declines against US Dollar despite firm Fed dovish bets

The Pound Sterling (GBP) declines 0.3% to near 1.3440 against the US Dollar (USD) during the European trading session on Tuesday. The GBP/USD pair slumps as the safe-haven demand of the US Dollar increases due to political jolts in Japan and France. Read More... GBP/USD holds losses near 1.3450, downside seems limited amid BoE cautious stance