TRENDING:
Fed Minutes
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

GBP/USD retreats as US Dollar strengthens amid government shutdown

  • GBP/USD tumbles as the US Dollar gains as the US government shutdown drags on, boosting safe-haven demand.
  • Fed’s Daly warns of AI-driven market bubble; Miran sees slower growth, neutral rate near 0.5%.
  • Rate divergence persists — Fed expected to cut in October, while BoE likely to hold policy steady.
GBP/USD retreats as US Dollar strengthens amid government shutdown
Christian Borjon ValenciaChristian Borjon ValenciaFXStreet

GBP/USD drops during the North American session on Tuesday after failing to clear the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) of 1.3464, as the US Dollar registers gains amid the ongoing US government shutdown.

Sterling retreats below 1.3450 after failing to clear key resistance; diverging Fed–BoE outlooks cap downside risks

The economic docket on both sides of the Atlantic remains scarce, yet Federal Reserve (Fed) officials are grabbing traders’ attention. San Francisco Fed Mary Daly said that a potential AI bubble in the stock market would threaten broader financial stability. In the meantime, Atlanta Fed Raphael Bostic revealed that turbulence is leading firms and households to be cautious.

Recently, Fed Governor Stephen Miran said that economic growth has been slower in the first half of 2025 due to uncertainty. He added that a neutral rate has come down, likely at 0.5%, and added that policy should be forward-looking.

The New York Fed Survey of Consumer Expectations showed that inflation expectations rose from 3.1% to 3.2% for one year, while for three and five years, they remained unchanged at 3% and 2.9%, respectively.

Across the pond, Bank of England (BoE) Chief Economist Huw Pill will cross the wires on Wednesday, followed by Catherine Mann on Thursday.

Divergence between the Fed and the Bank of England favors further upside in GBP/USD. Money market traders expect the Fed to cut rates at the October meeting, with odds standing at 94%. The BoE is expected to keep interest rates unchanged, with odds for a 25-bps cut at 10%.

GBP/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook

The GBP/USD technical picture shows the pair is neutral to downward-biased, even though it remains above the 200-day SMA. Nevertheless, a daily close above 1.3500 could sponsor a leg up towards October 1 at 1.3527. A breach of the latter will expose the 1.3600 figure.

Conversely, if GBP/USD drops below 1.3450, the next support would be 1.3400, ahead of September 25 swing low of 1.3323.

GBP/USD daily chart

Pound Sterling Price This week

The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD0.41%0.03%1.12%-0.06%-0.00%0.25%0.08%
EUR-0.41%-0.48%0.62%-0.50%-0.45%-0.20%-0.37%
GBP-0.03%0.48%1.22%-0.02%0.04%0.29%0.12%
JPY-1.12%-0.62%-1.22%-1.12%-1.15%-0.92%-1.07%
CAD0.06%0.50%0.02%1.12%0.10%0.32%0.14%
AUD0.00%0.45%-0.04%1.15%-0.10%0.25%0.09%
NZD-0.25%0.20%-0.29%0.92%-0.32%-0.25%-0.17%
CHF-0.08%0.37%-0.12%1.07%-0.14%-0.09%0.17%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

Author

Christian Borjon Valencia

Christian Borjon began his career as a retail trader in 2010, mainly focused on technical analysis and strategies around it. He started as a swing trader, as he used to work in another industry unrelated to the financial markets.

More from Christian Borjon Valencia
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD puts the 1.1600 support to the test

EUR/USD puts the 1.1600 support to the test

EUR/USD retreats for the third consecutive day on Wednesday, challenging the 1.1600 level on the back of the firmer Greenback, while investors continue to closely follow political developments from France. Moving forward, Chair Powell is expected to speak on Thursday.

GBP/USD flirts with daily troughs below 1.3400

GBP/USD flirts with daily troughs below 1.3400

The selling pressure on GBP/USD now picks up pace and drags Cable to the area of two-day lows near 1.3380 against the backdrop of persistent buying interest in the Greenback ahead of comments from Fed officials and the publication of the FOMC Minutes.

Gold runs past $4,000 amid continued demand for safety

Gold runs past $4,000 amid continued demand for safety

Gold prices now look sidelined just above the ket $4,000 mark per troy ounce, propped up by intense safe-haven demand as investors continue to assess French politics, the likelihood of a protracted US shutdown, hopes of a looser fiscal policy in Japan, and rising bets for Fed rate cuts.

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH reclaims $4,500 as Bit Digital expands treasury to 150,244 ETH

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH reclaims $4,500 as Bit Digital expands treasury to 150,244 ETH

Ethereum (ETH) reclaimed $4,500 on Wednesday following Bit Digital's (BTBT) announcement that it has boosted its treasury to 150,244 ETH. Ethereum treasury company Bit Digital said it bought 31,057 ETH, after raising $150 million from a convertible note offering, according to a statement on Wednesday.

US economic outlook: October 2025

US economic outlook: October 2025

The economic outlook is unusually cloudy at present. On Oct. 1, the federal government shut down as lawmakers failed to pass a bill to fund the government past September. As we go to print, the shutdown continues with a reopening date uncertain.

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH reclaims $4,500 as Bit Digital expands treasury to 150,244 ETH

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH reclaims $4,500 as Bit Digital expands treasury to 150,244 ETH

Ethereum (ETH) reclaimed $4,500 on Wednesday following Bit Digital's (BTBT) announcement that it has boosted its treasury to 150,244 ETH. Ethereum treasury company Bit Digital said it bought 31,057 ETH, after raising $150 million from a convertible note offering, according to a statement on Wednesday.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers