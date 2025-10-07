GBP/USD holds losses near 1.3450, downside seems limited amid BoE cautious stance

GBP/USD loses ground after two days of gains, trading around 1.3470 during the Asian hours on Tuesday. However, the pair may regain its ground as the Pound Sterling (GBP) could gain ground, driven by the market caution regarding the Bank of England’s (BoE) policy stance amid sticky inflationary pressures and cooling labor market conditions.

The BoE projected at the August policy meeting that inflation would peak around 4% in September. However, Deputy Governor Clare Lombardelli and MPC member Catherine Mann cautioned last week that the recent inflation shocks should not be viewed as temporary.

The GBP/USD pair also depreciates as the US Dollar (USD) extends its gains, probably following the hawkish remarks from the Kansas City Fed President Jeffrey Schmid on Monday. Schmid said that the Federal Reserve (Fed) must maintain its inflation credibility and stressed that inflation is too high. He added that monetary policy is appropriately calibrated.

However, the US Dollar may struggle amid increased likelihood of further Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cuts and ongoing government shutdown. The CME FedWatch Tool suggests that markets are now pricing in a 94% chance of a Fed rate cut in October and an 84% possibility of another reduction in December.

The White House backed off US President Donald Trump’s claim on Monday that government employees were already being laid off due to the shutdown but cautioned that job losses could occur as the impasse appeared likely to extend into a seventh day. Meanwhile, the Republican-led Senate rejected competing funding measures for federal agencies for the fifth time, per Reuters.