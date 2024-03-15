Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD resumes a downtrend amid softish US data

NEWS | | By FXStreet Team

GBP/USD resumes a downtrend amid softish US data

The Pound Sterling is set to finish the week with losses, yet extended its downtrend for two straight days after piercing the 1.2800 figure. The GBP/USD exchanges hands at 1.2731, post losses of 0.16%. Read More...

Pound Sterling refreshes weekly low on dismal market sentiment

The Pound Sterling (GBP) declines in Friday’s European session as dismal market sentiment dampens the appeal of risk-sensitive assets. The GBP/USD pair refreshes weekly low near 1.2730 as the US Dollar strengthens on increasing expectations for the Federal Reserve (Fed), keeping interest rates unchanged in the range of 5.25%-5.50% in the June policy meeting. Read More...
 

GBP/USD hangs near one-week low, looks to US macro data for fresh impetus

The GBP/USD pair continues losing ground for the second straight day – also marking the fourth day of a negative move in the previous five – and drops to over a one-week low during the Asian session on Friday. Spot prices currently trade around the 1.2735 region and seem vulnerable to slide further amid some follow-through US Dollar (USD) buying. Read More...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2729
Today Daily Change -0.0025
Today Daily Change % -0.20
Today daily open 1.2754
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2702
Daily SMA50 1.2686
Daily SMA100 1.2608
Daily SMA200 1.2591
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2823
Previous Daily Low 1.2731
Previous Weekly High 1.2894
Previous Weekly Low 1.2652
Previous Monthly High 1.2773
Previous Monthly Low 1.2518
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2766
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2788
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2715
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2677
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2623
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2807
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2861
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.29

 

 

 
Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD stays below 1.0900, looks to snap three-week winning streak

EUR/USD stays below 1.0900, looks to snap three-week winning streak

EUR/USD continues to fluctuate below 1.0900 on Friday and remains on track to snap a three-week winning streak. The cautious market mood ahead of the weekend helps the US Dollar stay resilient against its rivals and doesn't allow the pair to gain traction.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD drops below 1.2750 as mood sours

GBP/USD drops below 1.2750 as mood sours

GBP/USD came under modest bearish pressure and declined below 1.2750 in the American session. The US Dollar benefits from the risk-averse market atmosphere, as reflected by the bearish action seen in Wall Street, and weighs on the pair heading into the weekend.

GBP/USD News

Gold retreats to $2,160 as US yields rebound

Gold retreats to $2,160 as US yields rebound

Gold lost its traction and retreated to the $2,160 area. Following a downward correction in the European session, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield recovered to 4.3%, making it difficult for XAU/USD to hold its ground.

Gold News

XRP price sweeps support, Harvard Law discusses SEC’s high-profile loss in Ripple lawsuit

XRP price sweeps support, Harvard Law discusses SEC’s high-profile loss in Ripple lawsuit

XRP price is down nearly 5% on Friday, the altcoin has suffered a weeklong correction, since hitting its year-to-date high on Monday. The SEC's lawsuit against Ripple is approaching an important deadline.

Read more

Fed doves worried

Fed doves worried

Yesterday’s mix of economic data – which pointed at higher-than-expected inflation and lower-than-expected spending in the US – finally broke the Fed doves’ and the equity bulls’ back for at least a day. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures