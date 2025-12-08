The NZD/USD pair attracts some buyers to around 0.5785 during the Asian trading hours on Monday. The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) remains weak against the US Dollar (USD) after China’s Trade Balance data. All eyes will be on the US Federal Reserve (Fed) interest rate decision on Wednesday.

Data released by the National Bureau of Statistics of China on Monday showed that China’s Trade Surplus came in at 111.68B, compared to 90.07B in October, widening more than the 100.2B expected. The trade surplus registered the largest since June as Exports surged more than Imports.

Meanwhile, Exports climbed by 5.7% in November versus 1.1% prior. Imports rose by 1.9%, compared to 1.0% previously. A substantial China's Trade Surplus can be viewed as a sign of national economic strength and lifts the China-proxy Kiwi, as China is a major trading partner for New Zealand.

The Fed will hold its final meeting of the year, and markets expect the US central bank to cut interest rates on Wednesday for a third consecutive meeting. This, in turn, could undermine the Greenback and create a tailwind for the pair. Traders are currently priced in nearly a 90% probability for a 25 basis points (bps) reduction to the 3.50% to 3.75% target range at the upcoming meeting on Wednesday, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell will hold a press conference after the meeting. His remarks could provide some insights into the US interest rate path. If Powell delivers a "hawkish cut," this could provide some support to the USD in the near term.