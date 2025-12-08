West Texas Intermediate (WTI) US Crude Oil prices struggle to capitalize on a three-week-old uptrend and oscillate in a narrow band during the Asian session on Monday. The commodity, however, remains close to a two-week high, touched on Friday, and currently trades just below the $60.00 psychological mark, down less than 0.10% for the day.

Reuters, citing sources familiar with the matter, reported on Friday that the Group of Seven (G7) countries and the European Union (EU) are in talks to replace a price cap on Russian oil exports with a full maritime services ban. This may curb supplies from the world’s second-largest producer – Russia. Apart from this, a slow progress in the Russia-Ukraine peace talks continues to act as a tailwind for Crude Oil prices.

Meanwhile, the growing acceptance that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) will cut interest rates again at the end of a two-day policy meeting later this week, on Wednesday, keeps the US Dollar (USD) depressed near its lowest level since late October. This, in turn, could further act as a tailwind for USD-denominated commodities, including Crude Oil prices, and limit deeper losses, warranting some caution for bearish traders.

The upside for the black liquid, however, seems capped on the back of renewed concerns about global supply surplus. In fact, the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), in its latest monthly report, said that global oil supply is likely to exceed demand in 2026 amid higher expected output from OPEC+ members, including Russia. Adding to this, signs of rising US crude inventories might cap gains for Oil prices.

From a technical perspective, Friday's breakout and close above the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) could be seen as a key trigger for bullish traders. This, in turn, suggests that the path of least resistance for the commodity is to the upside and that any meaningful corrective slide could be seen as a buying opportunity.