ECB’s Rehn: Latest forecast suggests inflation will remain slightly below 2% over the horizon
In an interview with the Italian financial magazine Milano Finanza on Saturday, European Central Bank policymaker Olli Rehn said that "our latest forecast suggests inflation will remain slightly below 2% over the horizon."
"The good news is that inflation has stabilized around the ECB's symmetric 2% target, supporting real incomes in Europe.”
Urge European Union (EU) leaders to resolve a stalled plan for a Ukraine "repair loan" funded by Russia's frozen assets, calling it "essential, even existential."
"Every European should support using frozen Russian assets to help Ukraine.”
"I have received encouragement from various parts of Europe.”
EUR/USD is holding its ground near 1.1650 following these comments, up 0.07% on the day at the press time.
