Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD resilient amid mixed US inflation data, UK economic growth

GBP/USD resilient amid mixed US inflation data, UK economic growth

Late in the New York session, the Pound Sterling (GBP) continued to hold its ground against the US Dollar (USD) after UK’s economy grew more than expected, despite US elevated inflation on the producer side. Hence, the GBP/USD trades at 1.2697, gaining 0.16%. Read More...
GBP/USD Daily chart

Pound Sterling rebounds as robust factory data recede recession fears

The Pound Sterling (GBP) seems to be grabbing a Currency of the Week tag as the United Kingdom’s factory data for June and the April-June Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew stronger than expectations. The GBP/USD pair fails to maintain recovery as market sentiment turns sour on stronger-than-anticipated United States Producer Price Index (PPI) data. Read More...
 

GBP/USD portrays anxiety ahead of UK Q2 GDP above 1.2650 despite US Dollar’s retreat on Fed concerns

GBP/USD stays defensive beyond an 11-week-old rising support line, making rounds to 1.2680-90 heading into Friday’s London open. In doing so, the Cable pair justifies the market’s cautious mood of the first readings of the UK’s second quarter (Q2) Gross Domestic Product (GDP), expected 0.0% QoQ versus 0.1% prior, especially amid fears of British recession. However, the US Dollar’s retreat prods the Pound Sterling sellers of late. Read More...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.27
Today Daily Change 0.0024
Today Daily Change % 0.19
Today daily open 1.2676
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2844
Daily SMA50 1.276
Daily SMA100 1.2604
Daily SMA200 1.2344
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2819
Previous Daily Low 1.267
Previous Weekly High 1.2873
Previous Weekly Low 1.2621
Previous Monthly High 1.3142
Previous Monthly Low 1.2659
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2727
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2762
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2624
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2573
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2475
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2773
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2871
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2922

 

 

 
