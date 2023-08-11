- US Producer Price Index (PPI) outpaces June, driving a temporary Greenback rally and GBP/USD dip.
- University of Michigan poll indicates optimism on inflation’s decline post-Fed’s 525 bps rate hike.
- UK’s economy outperforms forecasts, bolstering Bank of England’s rate hike stance amidst looming recession fears.
Late in the New York session, the Pound Sterling (GBP) continued to hold its ground against the US Dollar (USD) after UK’s economy grew more than expected, despite US elevated inflation on the producer side. Hence, the GBP/USD trades at 1.2697, gaining 0.16%.
Wall Street wavers as mixed US inflation data clashes with UK’s unexpected economic surge
Wall Street is set to finish the session with losses after the United States (US) inflation data posted mixed results. Consumers’ inflation climbed above the prior’s month but below estimates, sparking speculations on the Federal Reserve (Fed) ending its tightening cycle, but data on Friday changed investors’ minds.
The US Department of Labor showed the prices paid by producers, known as the Producer Price Index (PPI), exceeded June’s readings, spurring a Greenback rally; consequently, the GBP/USD weakened.
The University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment poll, revealed that US consumer sentiment slightly deteriorated. Still, Americans remained positive on inflation lowering after the US Federal Reserve (Fed) increased 525 bps its borrowing costs, with inflation expected to dive below 3% on a five-year horizon.
Across the Atlantic, UK’s economy surprisingly grew above estimates, justifying the Bank of England’s (BoE) need to raise rates amidst stubbornly high inflation. Nevertheless, next week’s inflation data can lend a lifeline to the BoE if it shows signs of slowing down as the UK’s economy is still at the brisk of a recession.
GBP/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The GBP/USD breaking to a new weekly high, above 1.2800 but reversing its gains on soft US inflation data, has exacerbated GBP/USD’s pullback, extending beneath the 1.2700 figure. If GBP/USD remains below the latter and achieves a daily close, that would cement Sterling’s (GBP) faith. That said, the GBP/USD first support would emerge at 1.2666, followed by the August 3 daily low of 1.2620, ahead of sliding towards 1.2500. Conversely, if GBP/USD’s buyers reclaim 1.2700, it would be cheered by buyers, which could remain hopeful of targeting 1.2800, ahead of challenging the July 27 daily high at 1.2995.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2695
|Today Daily Change
|0.0019
|Today Daily Change %
|0.15
|Today daily open
|1.2676
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2844
|Daily SMA50
|1.276
|Daily SMA100
|1.2604
|Daily SMA200
|1.2344
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2819
|Previous Daily Low
|1.267
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2873
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2621
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3142
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2659
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2727
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2762
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2624
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2573
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2475
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2773
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2871
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2922
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
