Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD remains positive

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls eye key resistance confluence above 1.2900 amid Brexit optimism

GBP/USD remains positive while rising to 1.2875, up 0.31% on a day, during Tuesday’s Asian session. The Cable recently benefited from news shared by The Times that suggests the European Union (EU) is softening the stand over Brexit talks.

Other than the fundamentals, the pair’s ability to cross the 100-day EMA also directs the bulls towards 1.2910/20 resistance confluence comprising 21-day and 50-day EMA. Should GBP/USD buyers remain firm beyond 1.2920, the 1.3000 psychological magnet and the mid-month high around 1.3010 will be on their radars.

Read More ...

GBP/USD Overview Today last price 1.2843 Today Daily Change 0.0009 Today Daily Change % 0.07 Today daily open 1.2834 Trends Daily SMA20 1.2962 Daily SMA50 1.3022 Daily SMA100 1.2738 Daily SMA200 1.272 Levels Previous Daily High 1.293 Previous Daily Low 1.2747 Previous Weekly High 1.2967 Previous Weekly Low 1.2676 Previous Monthly High 1.3396 Previous Monthly Low 1.2982 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.286 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2817 Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2744 Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2654 Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2561 Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2927 Daily Pivot Point R2 1.302 Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3111

GBP/USD Forecast: Brexit hopes continue to underpin Sterling

Pound longs returned with a vengeance this Monday, driving GBP/USD to 1.2929 its highest in almost a week. The pair got boosted by mounting hopes for a UK-EU trade deal, as representatives from both economies head into the ninth round of talks with cautious optimism. UK PM Johnson’s spokesman stated that a deal is still possible while there remains much to be done. The British currency found additional support in comments from BOE’s Ramsden who dismissed chances of using negative rates in the near-term.

Read More ...