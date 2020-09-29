Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD remains positive

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls eye key resistance confluence above 1.2900 amid Brexit optimism
GBP/USD remains positive while rising to 1.2875, up 0.31% on a day, during Tuesday’s Asian session. The Cable recently benefited from news shared by The Times that suggests the European Union (EU) is softening the stand over Brexit talks.
Other than the fundamentals, the pair’s ability to cross the 100-day EMA also directs the bulls towards 1.2910/20 resistance confluence comprising 21-day and 50-day EMA. Should GBP/USD buyers remain firm beyond 1.2920, the 1.3000 psychological magnet and the mid-month high around 1.3010 will be on their radars.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2843
|Today Daily Change
|0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07
|Today daily open
|1.2834
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2962
|Daily SMA50
|1.3022
|Daily SMA100
|1.2738
|Daily SMA200
|1.272
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.293
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2747
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2967
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2676
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3396
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2982
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.286
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2817
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2744
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2654
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2561
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2927
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.302
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3111
GBP/USD Forecast: Brexit hopes continue to underpin Sterling
Pound longs returned with a vengeance this Monday, driving GBP/USD to 1.2929 its highest in almost a week. The pair got boosted by mounting hopes for a UK-EU trade deal, as representatives from both economies head into the ninth round of talks with cautious optimism. UK PM Johnson’s spokesman stated that a deal is still possible while there remains much to be done. The British currency found additional support in comments from BOE’s Ramsden who dismissed chances of using negative rates in the near-term.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
