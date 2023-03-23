Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD remains firm above 1.2300 after BoE hikes rates

GBP/USD Forecast: Room for correction if BOE signals pause in tightening cycle
GBP/USD has preserved its bullish momentum and climbed to fresh multi-week highs above 1.2300 following Wednesday's sharp upsurge. The Bank of England's (BOE) policy announcement is likely to trigger the next big movement in the pair.
On Wednesday, the US Federal Reserve raised its key rate by 25 basis points (bps) to the range of 4.75-5% as expected. In its policy statement, the Fed dropped the comment that ongoing rate increases will be appropriate and adopted a cautious language, saying "some additional policy firming may be appropriate." Additionally, the terminal rate projection in the dot plot stood unchanged at 5.1%. Read more...
GBP/USD remains firm above 1.2300 after BoE hikes rates
GBP/USD recedes from earlier tops near 1.2340 and revisits the 1.2300 neighbourhood after the BoE raised the policy rate by 25 bps to 4.25%, as widely expected on Thursday. The vote to hike rates was 7-2, with members Tenreyro and Dhingra favouring an unchanged stance.
From the statement, the central bank still expects inflation to drop significantly in Q2 2023, while it sees the economic activity to increase slightly during the same period. Regarding the recent effervescence in the banking sector, the Financial Policy Committee (FPC) stressed that the UK banking system remains resilient and maintained robust capital and strong liquidity positions. Read more...
GBP/USD: A test of 1.25 in the coming days is looking quite likely – ING
The Bank of England (BoE) is forecast to hike its key rate by 25 bps to 4.25%. In the view of economists at ING, GBP/USD is set to climb toward 1.25 in the coming days. “Markets are now fully pricing in a 25 bps scenario and will therefore look for some indications that the further 40 bps currently embedded in the GBP OIS curve is warranted.”
“The division within the BoE’s MPC may be nothing but exacerbated by the recent market turmoil, the risk is that markets may receive very little guidance on future policy paths.” Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2286
|Today Daily Change
|0.0021
|Today Daily Change %
|0.17
|Today daily open
|1.2265
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2057
|Daily SMA50
|1.2146
|Daily SMA100
|1.2073
|Daily SMA200
|1.1894
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2336
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2209
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2204
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.201
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2402
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1915
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2287
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2257
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2204
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2143
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2077
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2331
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2397
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2458
EUR/USD: Five-day run for the Euro comes to an end Premium
EUR/USD hit a seven-week high on Thursday, but a stronger US Dollar triggered a correction. The pair failed again to hold above 1.0900 and dropped below 1.0850. The DXY rebounded despite the decline in US yields. On Friday, Eurozone and US PMIs will be watched closely.
GBP/USD stabilizes around 1.2300 on BOE day
Following a pullback with the initial reaction to the Bank of England's policy announcements, GBP/USD has regained its traction and climbed above 1.2300. The pair remains on track to post gains for the second straight day as the US Dollar struggles to find demand.
Gold: XAU/USD hits fresh highs above $2,000 as US yields resume slide Premium
Spot gold rose further during the American session, climbing again above $2,000/oz, despite the modest recovery of the US Dollar. US yields resumed the decline, boosting the yellow metal. The US 10-year yield fell to 3.42%, the lowest since Monday.
SEC issues alert, states crypto service providers may not be complying with US laws
The crypto market has been in the crosshairs of the SEC for a while now. The lack of clear regulations and the recent collapse of crypto companies and tokens has increased concerns among investors. The regulatory body has issued an alert for potential investors.
International outlook: Global Economy Proving Resilient, for Now
Wells Fargo analysts forecast a modestly softer U.S. dollar than previously, and forecast the trade-weighted dollar against the advanced foreign economies to depreciate by 3% by the end of 2023 and a further 5% in 2024