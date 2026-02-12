TRENDING:
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Traders seem non-committal above 1.3600 amid mixed cues

  • GBP/USD lacks firm intraday direction and seesaws between tepid gains/minor losses.
  • Easing UK political jitters offset BoE rate cut bets, underpinning the GBP and spot prices.
  • The Fed-driven subdued USD demand supports the pair ahead of the US CPI on Friday.
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Traders seem non-committal above 1.3600 amid mixed cues
Haresh MenghaniHaresh MenghaniFXStreet

The GBP/USD pair reverses an early European session dip to the 1.3600 mark touched in the aftermath of mostly disappointing UK macro data, though it lacks follow-through buying or bullish conviction. The preliminary report published by the Office for National Statistics showed that the UK economy expanded by 0.1% in the October-to-December period, matching the slow pace recorded in the third quarter. The reading also fell short of the Bank of England's (BoE) forecast of 0.2% growth, pushing up the odds of a 25 basis points (bps) rate cut as soon as March.

The British Pound (GBP), however, largely shrugged off dovish BoE expectations amid easing UK political jitters. Following a tumultuous period sparked by fallout from the Jeffrey Epstein files and the resignation of a key aide, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer received backing from his cabinet and Labour MPs, preventing an immediate leadership challenge. Although Starmer's position remains damaged, the temporary stability turns out to be a key factor acting as a tailwind for the GBP/USD pair amid the lack of any meaningful US Dollar (USD) buying.

Traders trimmed their bets for another interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) in March in reaction to the blowout US monthly employment details, released on Wednesday. The popularly known Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report showed that the economy added 130K new jobs in January, up from the previous month's revised print of 48K and beating expectations for a reading of 70K. Other details revealed that the Unemployment Rate edged lower to 4.3% from 4.4%, while Average Hourly Earnings held steady at 3.7%, compared to 3.6% expected.

Investors, however, are still pricing in the possibility of at least two 25 bps Fed rate cuts in 2026. Adding to this, threats to the US central bank's independence, along with the underlying bullish sentiment, keep a lid on the attempted USD recovery from a nearly two-week low and lend additional support to the GBP/USD pair. The market focus now shifts to the latest US consumer inflation figures, due for release on Friday. The crucial data will influence expectations about the Fed's rate-cut path, which, in turn, will drive the USD demand in the near term.

GBP/USD 1-hour chart

Chart Analysis GBP/USD

Technical Analysis:

The 100-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) edges higher to 1.3642, while the GBP/USD pair holds marginally beneath it, acting as immediate resistance and capping rebounds. Spot prices lingering below this rising gauge keep a soft near-term tone. Moreover, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) hovers around the zero line, with the MACD and Signal lines converged and the histogram minimal, reinforcing a neutral posture. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 47 (neutral), indicating subdued momentum.

That said, recovery prospects would improve on a sustained move above the 100-period SMA, backed by a MACD push into positive territory and an RSI break through 50. Failure to reclaim that dynamic barrier would keep rallies capped and maintain a sideways-to-soft bias until momentum strengthens.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)

Author

Haresh Menghani

Haresh Menghani is a detail-oriented professional with 10+ years of extensive experience in analysing the global financial markets.

More from Haresh Menghani
Editor's Picks

EUR/USD faces next resistance near 1.1930

EUR/USD faces next resistance near 1.1930

EUR/USD has surrendered its earlier intraday advance on Thursday and is now hovering uncomfortably around the 1.1860 region amid modest gains in the US Dolla. Moving forward, markets are exoected to closely follow Friday’s release of US CPI data.
 

GBP/USD change course, nears 1.3600

GBP/USD change course, nears 1.3600

GBP/USD gives away its daily gains and recedes toward the low-1.3600s on Thursday. Indeed, Cable now struggles to regain some upside traction on the back of the sudden bout of buying interest in the Greenback. In the meantime, investors continue to assess a string of underwhelming UK data releases released earlier in the day.

Gold plunges on sudden US Dollar demand

Gold plunges on sudden US Dollar demand

Gold drops markedly on Thursday, challenging the $4,900 mark per troy ounce following a firm bounce in the US Dollar and amid a steep sell-off on Wall Street, with losses led by the tech and housing sectors.

Ripple collaborates with Aviva Investors to tokenize funds as XRP interest declines

Ripple collaborates with Aviva Investors to tokenize funds as XRP interest declines

Ripple (XRP) exhibits subtle recovery signs, trading slightly above $1.40 at the time of writing on Thursday, as crypto prices broadly edge higher. Despite the metered uptick, risk-off sentiment remains a concern across the crypto market, as retail and institutional interest dwindle.

A tale of two labour markets: Headline strength masks underlying weakness

A tale of two labour markets: Headline strength masks underlying weakness

Undoubtedly, yesterday’s delayed US January jobs report delivered a strong headline – one that surpassed most estimates. However, optimism quickly faded amid sobering benchmark revisions.

Aster Price Forecast: Demand sparks on Binance Wallet partnership for on-chain perpetuals

Aster Price Forecast: Demand sparks on Binance Wallet partnership for on-chain perpetuals

Aster is up roughly 9% so far on Thursday, hinting at the breakout of a crucial resistance level. Aster partners up with Binance wallet for the second season of the on-chain perpetuals challenge.

