Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD recovers above the 1.2600 psychological mark

NEWS | | By FXStreet Team
Share:

GBP/USD holds above the 1.2600 mark, UK Retail Sales, US PPI data eyed

The GBP/USD pair manages to hold above the key 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) of 1.2580 during the early Asian session on Friday. The recovery of the major pair is bolstered by weaker-than-expected US Retail Sales, which drag the USD Index (DXY) lower. Investors will shift their attention to the UK Retail Sales and US Producer Price Index (PPI), due later in the day. At press time, GBP/USD is trading at 1.2600, adding 0.04% on the day. 

On Thursday, US Retail Sales dropped 0.8% MoM in January from a 0.4% rise in December, worse than the market expectation of a 0.1% decline. Retail Sales Control Group came in at -0.4% MoM versus 0.6% prior. The downbeat Retail Sales data raise hope that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will soon start cutting interest rates in the coming months. This, in turn, exerts some selling pressure on the Greenback and acts as a tailwind for the GBP/USD pair. Furthermore, the New York Empire State Manufacturing Index arrived at -2.4 in February, a big improvement from the previous reading of -43.7. Read more...

GBP/USD struggles to find acceptance above 1.2600, trades in the red ahead of UK Retail Sales

The GBP/USD pair continues with its struggle to find acceptance or build on the momentum beyond the 1.2600 mark and meets with some supply during the Asian session on Friday. Spot prices currently trade around the 1.2585 region, down less than 0.10% for the day, and remain on track to register modest weekly losses.

Thursday's UK GDP report confirmed a technical recession, which, along with softer UK consumer inflation figures released on Wednesday, reaffirmed bets that the Bank of England (BoE) will start cutting interest rates soon. This, in turn, acts as a headwind for the British Pound (GBP) and keeps a lid on the GBP/USD pair's recovery move from the vicinity of the weekly trough amid a modest US Dollar (USD) uptick. Read more...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2584
Today Daily Change -0.0013
Today Daily Change % -0.10
Today daily open 1.2597
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2654
Daily SMA50 1.2676
Daily SMA100 1.2504
Daily SMA200 1.2565
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2601
Previous Daily Low 1.2541
Previous Weekly High 1.2643
Previous Weekly Low 1.2518
Previous Monthly High 1.2786
Previous Monthly Low 1.2597
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2578
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2564
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2558
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.252
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2499
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2618
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2639
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2677

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD remains pressured toward 0.6500. as US Dollar regains footing

AUD/USD remains pressured toward 0.6500. as US Dollar regains footing

AUD/USD is trading under pressure toward 0.6500 early Friday, as the US Dollar gains ground on rebounding US Treasury bond yields and a mixed market mood. Attention turns toward the US PPI and Consumer Sentiment data for fresh trading incentives. 

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY rises toward 150.50, tracks USD higher

USD/JPY rises toward 150.50, tracks USD higher

USD/JPY is advancing toward 150.50 in Asian trading on Friday. The Japanese Yen stalls a two-day rebound from the YTD low. The US Dollar regains upside momentum in tandem with the US Treasury bond yields while Japan's verbal intervention fails to inspire the Yen. 

USD/JPY News

Gold brights and surpasses $2000 amid mixed US economic data

Gold brights and surpasses $2000 amid mixed US economic data

Gold price recovered some ground on Thursday, as it reclaimed the $2000 mark due to falling US Treasury bond yields. A tranche of mixed US economic data weighed on the Greenback. Therefore, the XAU/USD posted gains of 0.61%, but as the Asian session begins, it trades at $2003.50.

Gold News

Bitcoin price tests critical barrier, BTC call options between $60,000 and $80,000 rise

Bitcoin price tests critical barrier, BTC call options between $60,000 and $80,000 rise

Bitcoin (BTC) price has inspired remarkable optimism among the bulls, which is seen in the ambitious Bitcoin options seen in a new report. Meanwhile, a renowned BTC adversary seems to have turned coat to sign a certificate in honor of the pseudonymous Satoshi Nakamoto.   

Read more

All eyes on PPI

All eyes on PPI

Market attention is now focused on the upcoming release of the Producer Price Index in the US on Friday, which could very well play a significant role in shaping market sentiment. The PPI's implications for the Fed's preferred inflation gauge make it a closely watched indicator.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures