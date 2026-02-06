TRENDING:
Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD rebounded from support near 1.3520
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Trades above 1.3500 after rebounding from 50-day EMA

GBP/USD rebounds after two days of gains, trading around 1.3560 during the Asian hours on Friday. The technical analysis of the daily chart points to a potential bearish reversal as the pair is positioned near the lower boundary of an ascending channel pattern. The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI), a momentum indicator, at 50 is neutral. RSI hovering around the midline would turn more supportive on a move above 50 and weaken below it.

The GBP/USD pair holds above the rising 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.3496, while capped by the nine-day EMA at 1.3626. The short-term average is rolling over, restraining upside as the medium-term slope stays positive. The moving average structure keeps the broader tone supported, yet near-term traction is fading and favors consolidation before direction resumes. Read more...

GBP/USD drops to two-week low, around 1.3500 amid dovish BoE and firmer USD

The GBP/USD pair adds to the previous day's dovish Bank of England (BoE)-inspired heavy losses and drifts lower for the third straight day on Friday. The downward trajectory is sponsored by sustained US Dollar (USD) buying and drags spot prices to a two-week low during the Asian session, with bears now awaiting a break below the 1.3500 psychological mark before placing fresh bets.

The nomination of Kevin Warsh as the next Federal Reserve (Fed) chair fueled speculations that the US central bank will be less dovish than expected. This, along with a rise in volatility, benefits the USD's status as the global reserve currency. In fact, the USD Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against a basket of currencies, climbs to a fresh high since January 23 and turns out to be a key factor exerting pressure on the GBP/USD pair. Read more...

GBP/USD sinks as BoE delivers dovish hold, April cut fully priced

The Pound Sterling (GBP) collapses against the US Dollar (USD) on Thursday after the Bank of England (BoE) decided to hold rates but opened the door for further easing, in a decision seen as a 'dovish hold.' Worse-than-expected US jobs data failed to halt the GBP/USD downfall, trading at 1.3529, down 0.90%.

Earlier, the BoE, on a 5-4 vote split, kept the Bank Rate at 3.75%, though some of the comments of the BoE’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), despite voting for a pause, provided dovish signals. Governor Andrew Bailey said that there is scope for further easing, but it is not exactly clear when and expects “quite sharp” inflation drop. Read more...

EUR/USD hits two-day highs near 1.1820

EUR/USD hits two-day highs near 1.1820

EUR/USD picks up pace and reaches two-day tops around 1.1820 at the end of the week. The pair’s move higher comes on the back of renewed weakness in the US Dollar amid growing talk that the Fed could deliver an interest rate cut as early as March. On the docket, the flash US Consumer Sentiment improves to 57.3 in February.

GBP/USD reclaims 1.3600 and above

GBP/USD reclaims 1.3600 and above

GBP/USD reverses two straight days of losses, surpassing the key 1.3600 yardstick on Friday. Cable’s rebound comes as the Greenback slips away from two-week highs in response to some profit-taking mood and speculation of Fed rate cuts. In addition, hawkish comments from the BoE’s Pill are also collaborating with the quid’s improvement.

Gold climbs further, focus is back to 45,000

Gold climbs further, focus is back to 45,000

Gold regains upside traction and surpasses the $4,900 mark per troy ounce at the end of the week, shifting its attention to the critical $5,000 region. The move reflects a shift in risk sentiment, driving flows back towards traditional safe haven assets and supporting the yellow metal.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP rebound amid risk-off, $2.6 billion liquidation wave

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP rebound amid risk-off, $2.6 billion liquidation wave

Bitcoin edges up above $65,000 at the time of writing on Friday, as dust from the recent macro-triggered sell-off settles. The leading altcoin, Ethereum, hovers above $1,900, but resistance at $2,000 caps the upside. Meanwhile, Ripple has recorded the largest intraday jump among the three assets, up over 10% to $1.35.

Three scenarios for Japanese Yen ahead of snap election

Three scenarios for Japanese Yen ahead of snap election

The latest polls point to a dominant win for the ruling bloc at the upcoming Japanese snap election. The larger Sanae Takaichi’s mandate, the more investors fear faster implementation of tax cuts and spending plans. 

XRP rally extends as modest ETF inflows support recovery

XRP rally extends as modest ETF inflows support recovery

Ripple is accelerating its recovery, trading above $1.36 at the time of writing on Friday, as investors adjust their positions following a turbulent week in the broader crypto market. The remittance token is up over 21% from its intraday low of $1.12.

