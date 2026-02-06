Forex Today: US Dollar corrects lower ahead of consumer sentiment data

Here is what you need to know on Friday, February 6:

The US Dollar (USD) Index edges lower early Friday after touching its highest level in two weeks near 98.00 on Thursday. In the second half of the day, the University of Michigan (UoM) will publish the preliminary Consumer Confidence data for February. The Canadian economic calendar will feature January employment data and investors will pay close attention to comments from central bankers throughout the day.

US Dollar Price This week The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies this week. US Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.47% 0.91% 1.18% 0.61% -0.05% 0.61% 0.64% EUR -0.47% 0.39% 0.74% 0.13% -0.52% 0.17% 0.16% GBP -0.91% -0.39% 0.23% -0.26% -0.92% -0.26% -0.23% JPY -1.18% -0.74% -0.23% -0.55% -1.23% -0.53% -0.80% CAD -0.61% -0.13% 0.26% 0.55% -0.62% 0.02% 0.03% AUD 0.05% 0.52% 0.92% 1.23% 0.62% 0.66% 0.68% NZD -0.61% -0.17% 0.26% 0.53% -0.02% -0.66% 0.04% CHF -0.64% -0.16% 0.23% 0.80% -0.03% -0.68% -0.04% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

Major equity indexes in the US lost more than 1% on Thursday, further supporting the USD during the American trading hours. In the European morning on Friday, US stock index futures are down between 0.2% and 0.5%, reflecting a risk-averse market atmosphere. The data from the US showed on Thursday that there were 6.54 million Job Openings in December. This print came in worse than the market expectation of 7.2 million.

The European Central Bank (ECB) left key rates unchanged, as expected, following the February policy meeting. In the press conference, ECB President Christine Lagarde noted that a stronger Euro (EUR) could bring inflation down more than expected. Although Lagarde added that they don't have a target for the Euro exchange rate, she noted that they will continue to keep a close eye on the situation. EUR/USD lost more than 0.2% on Thursday and continued to push lower in the early Asian session on Friday before staging a rebound. At the time of press, EUR/USD, was trading slightly below 1.1800.

The Bank of England (BoE) announced on Thursday that they maintained the bank rate at 3.75% after an unexpectedly close vote. Four members of the Monetary Policy Committee voted in favor of a rate cut. BoE Governor Bailey said that disinflation is running ahead of the schedule they projected in November. Regarding the rate outlook, "judgements around further rate cuts will become a closer call," Bailey added. Pound Sterling came under heavy selling pressure against its rivals following the BoE event and GBP/USD lost about 0.9% on a daily basis. The pair corrects higher on Wednesday and trades above 1.3550.

Gold came under heavy selling pressure on Thursday and lost more than 3.5%. After falling to the $4,650 region in the Asian session on Friday, XAU/USD gathered recovery momentum and was last seen rising about 1.5% on the day near $4,860. Silver lost about 20% on Thursday and touched its lowest level since mid-December near $64 early Friday. XAG/USD gains traction to start the European session and trades in positive territory near $73.

The Unemployment Rate in Canada is expected to remain unchanged at 6.8% in January. In this period, Net Change in Employment is seen rising by 7K. USD/CAD trades marginally lower on the day below 1.3700 after rising more than 0.3% on Thursday.

USD/JPY closed the fifth consecutive trading day in positive territory on Thursday. The pair stays in a consolidation phase and fluctuates in a tight channel above 156.50 in the European morning on Friday. Investors could refrain from taking large positions in the pair ahead of this weekend's general election in Japan.