Gold: Price outlook remains uncertain – Commerzbank

Commerzbank's report by Dr. Jörg Krämer and Bernd Weidensteiner discusses the recent fluctuations in Gold prices, highlighting a partial recovery from a slump. The analysis suggests that while uncertainties persist, the price of Gold may have further upside potential, but significant geopolitical risks could dampen its rise. The report emphasizes the importance of monitoring macroeconomic factors influencing Gold's value.

Gold price outlook and market dynamics

"The prices of gold and silver have partially recovered from their temporary slump. We show how things could develop going forward."

"Unlike in most previous cases, the rise in the price of gold in recent months has not been accompanied by a significant decline in interest rates or an increase in (long-term) inflation expectations, which make gold more attractive as a non-interest-bearing investment and store of value."

"Even though the gold price has now recovered a large part of its recent losses, the past few days have shown that an easing of these uncertainties could halt the gold price's surge at any time and trigger a correction."

"However, if uncertainties persist, the price of gold – and, as a result, the price of silver – is likely to have further upside potential."

"In the medium term, we expect gold and silver to stabilize and recover somewhat from their recent decline."

(This article was created with the help of an Artificial Intelligence tool and reviewed by an editor.)