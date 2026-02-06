NZD/USD rebounds toward 0.6000 ahead of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index

NZD/USD gains after two days of losses, trading around 0.5980 during the early European hours on Friday. Traders will watch the preliminary February US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index, due for release later in the North American session.

The NZD/USD pair appreciates as the US Dollar (USD) softens, as recent US labor data point to a cooling job market, reviving dovish Fed expectations. Markets now price two rate cuts this year, starting in June, with another potentially in September.

The CME FedWatch tool suggests that markets are pricing in nearly a 77.3% chance that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will hold interest rates steady at its March policy meeting, with anticipation of a first rate reduction in June.

On the data front, the US Department of Labor showed on Thursday that Initial Jobless Claims rose to 231K in the week ending January 31, above estimates of 212K and the prior 209K. Meanwhile, ADP reported on Wednesday, private payrolls rose by just 22K in January, well below expectations of 48K and the previous 37K (revised from 41K).

However, the upside in the NZD/USD pair may remain capped as the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) continues to face headwinds from fading expectations of an imminent rate hike by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ).

A mixed New Zealand labor market report earlier this week weighed on sentiment, with unemployment unexpectedly rising to a decade high, even as employment growth exceeded forecasts. The data prompted markets to push back expectations for near-term policy tightening.

Traders are now not fully pricing in a rate increase until October, while the implied probability of a September move stands near 70%. The RBNZ’s first policy meeting under new Governor Anna Breman is scheduled for February 18 and is widely expected to result in no change to interest rates. Updated economic and rate projections will also be released at the meeting.