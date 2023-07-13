Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD rally breaks 1.3100 barrier amid soft US PPI data

NEWS | | By FXStreet Team
Share:

GBP/USD rally breaks 1.3100 barrier amid soft US PPI data

GBP/USD rallies past the 1.3100 mark and is gaining close to 1% on Thursday, as overall US Dollar (USD) weakness extended amid speculations the Federal Reserve (Fed) is closing to finishing its tightening cycle after June’s PPI and CPI data was softer than expected. The GBP/USD is exchanging hands at 1.3111 after hitting a daily low of 1.2979. Read More...
GBP/USD Daily chart

Pound Sterling faces mild pressure despite US PPI follows footprints of soft inflation

The Pound Sterling (GBP) has climbed to 1.3080, continuing its five-day winning spell despite the rising burden of higher interest rates by the Bank of England (BoE) on the United Kingdom’s manufacturing sector. The GBP/USD pair has been filled with an adrenaline rush as the market mood has turned extremely cheerful, and the BoE is expected to continue its policy-tightening spell in spite of building pressure on the economic outlook. Read More...

 

GBP/USD shifts the focus to 1.3100 – UOB

UOB Group’s Economist Lee Sue Ann and Markets Strategist Quek Ser Leang suggest GBP/USD could revisit 1.3100 in the not-so-distant future. Read More...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3121
Today Daily Change 0.0134
Today Daily Change % 1.03
Today daily open 1.2987
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2764
Daily SMA50 1.2599
Daily SMA100 1.2438
Daily SMA200 1.2181
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3001
Previous Daily Low 1.2904
Previous Weekly High 1.285
Previous Weekly Low 1.2659
Previous Monthly High 1.2848
Previous Monthly Low 1.2369
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2964
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2941
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2927
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2867
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.283
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3024
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.306
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.312

 

 

 
Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD rises above 1.1200 as USD selloff continues

EUR/USD rises above 1.1200 as USD selloff continues

EUR/USD extended its rally in the American session on Thursday and climbed to its highest level in over a year above 1.1200. The US Dollar stays under persistent selling pressure after weaker-than-forecast producer inflation data for June, providing a boost to the pair. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD extends gains above 1.3100

GBP/USD extends gains above 1.3100

GBP/USD pair is rising for the sixth day in a row and is headed towards the highest daily close since March 2022.  The risk-positive market environment and a broad-based decline of the US Dollar continue to boost the pair.

GBP/USD News

Gold: XAU/USD turns unattractive as risk appetite persists Premium

Gold: XAU/USD turns unattractive as risk appetite persists

Gold prices consolidated gains on Thursday, with XAU/USD now trading at $1,958 a troy ounce. Financial markets remain optimistic following more signs of easing United States (US) inflation. 

Gold News

XRP soars after Ripple Labs and SEC share joint victory

XRP soars after Ripple Labs and SEC share joint victory

Ripple (XRP) price has recorded a remarkable rally following a much-anticipated development in the case against the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

Read more

Nvidia Stock Forecast: NVDA pierces $450 on Recursion deal, soft inflation

Nvidia Stock Forecast: NVDA pierces $450 on Recursion deal, soft inflation

Nvidia (NVDA), the mega-tech supplier of artifical intelligence hardware and software, saw its stock rise more than 3.5% on Thursday, reaching above the psychological $450 level for the first time ever.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures