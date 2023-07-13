Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD rally breaks 1.3100 barrier amid soft US PPI data

GBP/USD rally breaks 1.3100 barrier amid soft US PPI data
Pound Sterling faces mild pressure despite US PPI follows footprints of soft inflation
The Pound Sterling (GBP) has climbed to 1.3080, continuing its five-day winning spell despite the rising burden of higher interest rates by the Bank of England (BoE) on the United Kingdom’s manufacturing sector. The GBP/USD pair has been filled with an adrenaline rush as the market mood has turned extremely cheerful, and the BoE is expected to continue its policy-tightening spell in spite of building pressure on the economic outlook. Read More...
GBP/USD shifts the focus to 1.3100 – UOB
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3121
|Today Daily Change
|0.0134
|Today Daily Change %
|1.03
|Today daily open
|1.2987
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2764
|Daily SMA50
|1.2599
|Daily SMA100
|1.2438
|Daily SMA200
|1.2181
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3001
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2904
|Previous Weekly High
|1.285
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2659
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2848
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2369
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2964
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2941
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2927
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2867
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.283
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3024
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.306
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.312
