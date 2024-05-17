Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD rallies toward 1.2700, bulls’ target YTD high

NEWS | | By FXStreet Team

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Rallies toward 1.2700, bulls’ target YTD high

The British Pound registers gains of 0.21% against the US Dollar, although higher US Treasury yields failed to underpin the Greenback. At the time of writing, the GBP/USD pair trades at 1.2703 after bouncing off a daily low of 1.2644. Read More...

Pound Sterling clings to gains near 1.2700 although US Dollar stabilizes

The Pound Sterling (GBP) turns sideways in Friday’s American session after posting a fresh monthly high at 1.2700 on Thursday. The GBP/USD pair struggles to extend upside as investors shift focus to the United Kingdom Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for April, which will be published on Wednesday. Read More...

GBP/USD posts modest gains above 1.2650, focus on the Fedspeak

The GBP/USD pair posts modest gains near 1.2670 during the early Asian session on Friday. Meanwhile, the USD Index (DXY) recovers some lost ground after retracing to multi-week lows near 104.00 in the previous session. The Federal Reserve (Fed) sticks to cautious tones regarding inflation and the chance of rate cuts this year. Investors will take more cues from the Fed’s Kashkari, Waller, and Daly speeches later in the day. Read More...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2699
Today Daily Change 0.0029
Today Daily Change % 0.23
Today daily open 1.267
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2522
Daily SMA50 1.2591
Daily SMA100 1.2632
Daily SMA200 1.2541
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2701
Previous Daily Low 1.2644
Previous Weekly High 1.2594
Previous Weekly Low 1.2446
Previous Monthly High 1.2709
Previous Monthly Low 1.23
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2665
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2679
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2642
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2614
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2584
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2699
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2729
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2757

 

 

 
Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD retreats toward 1.0850 on modest USD recovery

EUR/USD retreats toward 1.0850 on modest USD recovery

EUR/USD stays under modest bearish pressure and trades in negative territory at around 1.0850 after closing modestly lower on Thursday. In the absence of macroeconomic data releases, investors will continue to pay close attention to comments from Federal Reserve officials.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD holds above 1.2650 following earlier decline

GBP/USD holds above 1.2650 following earlier decline

GBP/USD edges higher after falling to a daily low below 1.2650 in the European session on Friday. The US Dollar holds its ground following the selloff seen after April inflation data and makes it difficult for the pair to extend its rebound. Fed policymakers are scheduled to speak later in the day.

GBP/USD News

Gold climbs to multi-week highs above $2,400

Gold climbs to multi-week highs above $2,400

Gold gathered bullish momentum and touched its highest level in nearly a month above $2,400. Although the benchmark 10-year US yield holds steady at around 4.4%, the cautious market stance supports XAU/USD heading into the weekend.

Gold News

Chainlink social dominance hits six-month peak as LINK extends gains

Chainlink social dominance hits six-month peak as LINK extends gains

Chainlink (LINK) social dominance increased sharply on Friday, exceeding levels seen in the past six months, along with the token’s price rally that started on Wednesday. 

Read more

Week ahead: Flash PMIs, UK and Japan CPIs in focus – RBNZ to hold rates

Week ahead: Flash PMIs, UK and Japan CPIs in focus – RBNZ to hold rates

After cool US CPI, attention shifts to UK and Japanese inflation. Flash PMIs will be watched too amid signs of a rebound in Europe. Fed to stay in the spotlight as plethora of speakers, minutes on tap.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures