Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD rallies on soft US ISM data, falling US yields

The GBP/USD pair attracts some dip-buyers during the Asian session on Monday and now seems to have stalled its retracement slide from levels beyond the 1.2700 mark, or over a two-month peak touched last week. The intraday move up lifts spot prices back above the 1.2600 round figure in the last hour and is sponsored by a modest US Dollar (USD) weakness.

