GBP/USD retakes 1.2600 amid modest USD weakness; upside potential seems limited

- GBP/USD regains positive traction on Monday amid the emergence of some USD selling.
- Expectations for a less aggressive BoE rate cut underpin the GBP and remain supportive.
- Bets for an extended pause on rates by the Fed could limit USD losses and cap the major.
The GBP/USD pair attracts some dip-buyers during the Asian session on Monday and now seems to have stalled its retracement slide from levels beyond the 1.2700 mark, or over a two-month peak touched last week. The intraday move up lifts spot prices back above the 1.2600 round figure in the last hour and is sponsored by a modest US Dollar (USD) weakness.
The growing pessimism over the outlook for the US economy, along with bets for further policy easing by the Federal Reserve (Fed), fails to assist the buck to capitalize on a three-day-old recovery from over a two-month low. In fact, the USD Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against a basket of currencies, kicks off the new week on a weaker note and has now reversed a major part of Friday's move up to over a one-week high.
The British Pound (GBP), on the other hand, continues with its relative outperformance amid expectations for a less aggressive policy easing by the Bank of England (BoE). That said, concerns about US President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs and their impact on the UK economy might hold back the GBP bulls from placing fresh bets. Furthermore, geopolitical risks could limit deeper USD losses and cap gains for the GBP/USD pair.
Meanwhile, signs that the disinflation process in the US has stalled bolstered the case for the Fed to adopt a wait-and-see approach to future interest rate cuts could also act as a tailwind for the USD. This might further contribute to keeping a lid on the GBP/USD pair and warrants some caution before positioning for the resumption of the recent uptrend from sub-1.2100 levels, or the year-to-date trough touched on January 13.
Traders now look forward to important US macro data scheduled at the beginning of a new month, starting with the release of the ISM Manufacturing PMI, for some meaningful impetus. The focus, however, will be on the closely-watched US monthly employment details on Friday. The popularly known Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) would drive expectations about the Fed's rate-cut path and drive the USD demand in the near term.
US Dollar PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.34%
|-0.22%
|0.02%
|-0.07%
|-0.22%
|-0.14%
|-0.09%
|EUR
|0.34%
|0.00%
|0.13%
|0.09%
|0.02%
|0.01%
|0.08%
|GBP
|0.22%
|-0.01%
|0.23%
|0.08%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.07%
|JPY
|-0.02%
|-0.13%
|-0.23%
|0.14%
|-0.19%
|-0.11%
|-0.10%
|CAD
|0.07%
|-0.09%
|-0.08%
|-0.14%
|-0.00%
|-0.07%
|-0.01%
|AUD
|0.22%
|-0.02%
|-0.01%
|0.19%
|0.00%
|-0.01%
|0.05%
|NZD
|0.14%
|-0.01%
|-0.00%
|0.11%
|0.07%
|0.00%
|0.06%
|CHF
|0.09%
|-0.08%
|-0.07%
|0.10%
|0.01%
|-0.05%
|-0.06%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD recovers above 0.6200 on upbeat Chinese PMI data
The AUD/USD pair recovers some lost ground to near 0.6215, snapping the six-day losing streak during the early Asian session on Monday. The upbeat Chinese economic data provides some support to the pair.
USD/JPY faces some resistance near 151.00 mark
USD/JPY struggles to capitalize on a modest Asian session uptick to the 151.00 mark, warranting caution before positioning for an extension of last week's recovery from the lowest level since October 2024. The growing acceptance that the BoJ will hike interest rates and geopolitical risks underpin the JPY.
Gold drifts higher above $2,850 amid the cautious mood
Gold price attracts some buyers to around $2,870 during the early Asian session on Monday. The uncertainty and ongoing Russia and Ukraine conflicts continue to underpin the precious metal. Traders will keep an eye on the US February ISM Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index, which is due later on Monday.
Week ahead: NFP and ECB to steal the show
NFP take center stage amid DOGE layoffs. ECB decides monetary policy after CPI data. Canada jobs report and RBA minutes also on tap.
Weekly focus – Tariff fears are back on the agenda
While the timing of the EU measures remains still uncertain, Trump surprised markets on Thursday by signalling that the 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico will be enacted when the one-month delay runs out next Tuesday.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.