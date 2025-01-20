Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD rallies against USD

The Pound Sterling (GBP) falls sharply against its major peers on Friday as the United Kingdom (UK) Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported that Retail Sales surprisingly contracted in December, another data that adds to the weak economic outlook. The Retail Sales data, a key measure of consumer spending, declined by 0.3% month-on-month. Economists expected the consumer spending measure to have risen at a faster pace of 0.4% than 0.2% growth in November. Read More...

The GBP/USD pair kicks off the new week on a slightly positive note and reverses a part of Friday's decline, though the uptick lacks follow-through or bullish conviction. Spot prices currently trade around the 1.2180 region, up less than 0.10% for the day, and remain close to the lowest level since November 2023 touched last week. Read More...

The Pound Sterling (GBP) surges to near 1.2320 against the US Dollar (USD) in Monday’s North American Session. The GBP/USD pair strengthens as the US Dollar nosedive soon after reports from the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) showed that there won't be tariff hikes on the first day of President Donald Trump at the White House. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, plummets to near 108.30. Read More...

