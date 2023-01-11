GBP bounces back
The high beta pound edges higher on improved market sentiment. A surge above 1.2080 has prompted short-term sellers to cover their positions. This could be the signal the bulls have been waiting for after the pair drifted lower in search of support. As the RSI returns to the neutrality area, the supply-turned-demand zone around 1.2050 is the first level to expect follow-up bids. 1.1900 is a critical support in case of a deeper pullback. On the upside, a close above 1.2300 could pave the way for a bullish reversal in the medium-term. Read more...
GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling tests key support
After having staged a technical correction on Tuesday, GBP/USD has edged slightly lower in the early European morning on Wednesday. Nevertheless, the pair manages to hold slightly above the key support level that is located at 1.2140. If that level fails, additional losses could be witnessed in the near term.
The improving market mood seems to be helping GBP/USD limit its losses for the time being. As of writing, the UK's FTSE 100 Index was rising 0.6% on the day and US stock index futures were up modestly. Amid a lack of fundamental drivers and high-tier data releases, however, investors could stay on the sidelines and Wall Street's main indexes could have a hard time making a decisive move in either direction. Read more...
GBP/USD slides below mid-1.2100s, downside seems cushioned amid subdued USD demand
The GBP/USD pair struggles to capitalize on its modest intraday uptick and attracts some sellers near the 1.2175-1.2180 region on Wednesday. Spot prices slide back below mid-1.2100s during the first half of the European session, though remain well within the previous day's broader trading range.
A bleak outlook for the UK economy has been fueling speculations that the Bank of England (BoE) is nearing the end of the current rate-hiking cycle and undermines the British Pound. This, in turn, is seen as a key factor acting as a headwind for the GBP/USD pair, though subdued US Dollar price action helps limit the downside, at least for the time being. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2112
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0040
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.33
|Today daily open
|1.2152
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2096
|Daily SMA50
|1.1984
|Daily SMA100
|1.1676
|Daily SMA200
|1.201
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2199
|Previous Daily Low
|1.211
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2102
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1841
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2447
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1992
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2144
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2165
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2108
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2065
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.202
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2197
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2242
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2285
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
