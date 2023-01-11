- GBP/USD meets with a fresh supply on Wednesday, though the downside seems cushioned.
- A bleak outlook for the UK economy undermines the GBP and acts as a headwind for the pair.
- A combination of factors keeps the USD bulls on the defensive and could lend some support.
The GBP/USD pair struggles to capitalize on its modest intraday uptick and attracts some sellers near the 1.2175-1.2180 region on Wednesday. Spot prices slide back below mid-1.2100s during the first half of the European session, though remain well within the previous day's broader trading range.
A bleak outlook for the UK economy has been fueling speculations that the Bank of England (BoE) is nearing the end of the current rate-hiking cycle and undermines the British Pound. This, in turn, is seen as a key factor acting as a headwind for the GBP/USD pair, though subdued US Dollar price action helps limit the downside, at least for the time being.
The USD is weighed down by growing acceptance that the Fed will soften its hawkish stance, bolstered by last week's softer US macro data. In fact, the US NFP report showed a slowdown in the US wage growth in December and pointed to signs of easing inflationary pressures. Furthermore, business activity in the US services sector hit the worst level since 2009 during December.
The data suggested that the effect of the Fed's large rate hikes in 2022 is already being felt in the economy and lifted bets for a less aggressive policy tightening going forward. This, in turn, keeps the US Treasury bond yields depressed near a multi-week low, which, along with a generally positive tone around the equity markets, weighs on the safe-haven buck.
Furthermore, traders also seem reluctant to place aggressive bets and might prefer to wait for the release of the US consumer inflation figures on Thursday. Apart from this, the UK macro data dump on Friday, including the monthly GDP print, will be looked upon for some meaningful impetus. This further warrants some caution before positioning for a firm direction.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2153
|Today Daily Change
|0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01
|Today daily open
|1.2152
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2096
|Daily SMA50
|1.1984
|Daily SMA100
|1.1676
|Daily SMA200
|1.201
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2199
|Previous Daily Low
|1.211
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2102
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1841
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2447
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1992
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2144
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2165
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2108
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2065
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.202
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2197
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2242
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2285
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases toward 1.0700 as US Dollar finds demand
EUR/USD is easing toward 1.0700 in the European session. The US Dollar is attempting a bounce despite weaker Treasury bond yields amid a better market mood. Range play could likely extend ahead of Thursday's critical US inflation data.
GBP/USD turns south toward 1.2100 as US Dollar recovers
GBP/USD is dropping toward 1.2100 in the early European trading hours, as the US Dollar sees fresh buying despite falling Treasury bond yields. Risk remains in a firmer spot ahead of Thursday's US inflation data.
Gold pierces $1,880 hurdle to refresh eight-month high on weaker US yields
Gold price (XAU/USD) prints a four-day uptrend as bulls cross the $1,880 resistance to register the highest levels since May 2022 during Wednesday’s European session. The sell-off in the US Treasury bond yields is underpinning the Gold price.
Assessing chances of crypto market reversal
BTC continues to play an important role in curbing unnecessary optimism in the market. The bearish outlook that has developed over the last few days could result in a steep correction.
FX and gold markets price in the "writing on the wall" trade
After ringing in the new year with the most peculiar data combination of a resilient labor market set against eroding business confidence, US futures are idling as we await the next round of macro and micro data inputs.