Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD poised to challenge the 1.2000 mark

NEWS | | By FXStreet Team
GBP/USD Price Analysis: Poised to challenge the 1.2000 mark

GBP/USD fell to 1.2051, a seven-month low Tuesday as speculative interest rushed into the safe-haven US Dollar. The American currency rallied on renewed speculation the United States (US) Federal Reserve (Fed) will maintain its aggressive posture on monetary policy, as inflation remains “too high,” according to different officials, while the labor market remains tight. Read More...
 

Pound Sterling eyes more downside on persistent inflation outlook

The Pound Sterling (GBP) witnessed a sell-off on Monday after a pullback move and has extended the downside move on Tuesday as investors foresee a slowdown in the United Kingdom’s economy due to economic turmoil. The GBP/USD pair weakened after S&P Global reported the Manufacturing PMI contracted for the 14th time in a row in September as firms underutilized their capacity, cut inventories sharply, and trimmed their workforce amid a poor demand outlook. Read More...
 

GBP/USD could now head towards 1.2000 – UOB

Further weakness could drag GBP/USD to the 1.2000 zone in the next few weeks, note UOB Group’s Markets Strategist Quek Ser Leang and Senior FX Strategist Peter Chia. Read More...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.208
Today Daily Change -0.0007
Today Daily Change % -0.06
Today daily open 1.2087
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2347
Daily SMA50 1.2574
Daily SMA100 1.2619
Daily SMA200 1.2436
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.222
Previous Daily Low 1.2086
Previous Weekly High 1.2272
Previous Weekly Low 1.2111
Previous Monthly High 1.2713
Previous Monthly Low 1.2111
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2137
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2169
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2042
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1998
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1909
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2176
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2265
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2309

 

 

 
