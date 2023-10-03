GBP/USD Price Analysis: Poised to challenge the 1.2000 mark

- Concerns about future Federal Reserve actions weigh on the market mood.
- S&P Global will release the final estimates of the September PMIs on Wednesday.
- GBP/USD meets sellers at around 1.2100 as demand for the USD prevails.
GBP/USD fell to 1.2051, a seven-month low Tuesday as speculative interest rushed into the safe-haven US Dollar. The American currency rallied on renewed speculation the United States (US) Federal Reserve (Fed) will maintain its aggressive posture on monetary policy, as inflation remains “too high,” according to different officials, while the labor market remains tight.
On Tuesday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported that the number of job openings on the last business day of August stood at 9.6 million, much higher than the 8.8 million anticipated. The headline spurred risk aversion, and Wall Street nose-dived as government bond yields soared, reflecting investors’ concerns. Additionally, the US reported that IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism plunged to 36.6 in October from 43.2 in the previous month.
Market players will keep an eye on the September S&P Global Services and Composite PMIs, which will be out on Wednesday. The UK Services PMI is expected to be confirmed at 46.8, while the Composite index is foreseen at 47.2. Across the pond, the US will publish the September ADP Employment Change, predicted at 1.53K, and the official ISM Services PMI, anticipated at 53.6 in September.
GBP/USD technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair trades around 1.2080 mid-American afternoon, meeting sellers at around the 1.2100 threshold. The 1.2000 threshold is the next potential bearish target and is a strong psychological barrier. Significant stop loss should accumulate below the figure, and if those get triggered, the slide could accelerate towards the 1.1900 figure.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.208
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06
|Today daily open
|1.2087
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2347
|Daily SMA50
|1.2574
|Daily SMA100
|1.2619
|Daily SMA200
|1.2436
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.222
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2086
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2272
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2111
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2713
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2111
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2137
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2169
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2042
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1998
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1909
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2176
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2265
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2309
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
