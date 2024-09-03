Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD poised for further downside

A decline below 1.3100 could motivate more selling towards the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the April-July upleg at 1.3040 and the 20-day simple moving average (SMA) at 1.3000. If the bears dominate there, the negative cycle could stretch towards the 38.2% Fibonacci mark of 1.2900 and the 50-day SMA. Another step lower could confirm a continuation towards the ascending trendline from 2022 seen around the 50% Fibonacci level and the 1.2775 level. Read more...

GBPUSD resumed its negative momentum during Tuesday’s early European trading hours, crossing below the steep support trendline, which had been curtailing the pullback from the two-and-a-half year high of 1.3265 over the past two trading days.

With trading conditions starting to normalize on Tuesday, the US Dollar (USD) benefits from the souring risk mood, causing GBP/USD to stretch lower. At the time of press, US stock index futures were down between 0.5% and 0.8%, pointing to a bearish opening in Wall Street. Read more...

GBP/USD stays under modest bearish pressure in the European session on Tuesday and retreats toward 1.3100. The technical outlook suggests that sellers retain control as focus shifts to August ISM Manufacturing PMI data from the US. GBP/USD closed the first day of the week virtually unchanged as trading volumes remained thin amid the Labor Day holiday in the US.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.