Stacks (STX), MemeCore (M), and Kaia (KAIA) led the broader cryptocurrency recovery over the last 24 hours as bulls resurfaced after a bearish week, driven by the White House meeting on the crypto market structure bill on Monday. The technical outlook for the top gainers remains mixed, as the rebound from critical support levels could just be a blip in a broader decline.

In addition to the CLARITY bill debate, the US-India trade deal was signed on Monday, and talks between the US and Iran are scheduled for Friday.

Stacks rebound signals potential trend reversal

Stacks trades in the green after a bullish start to the week, with a 13% jump on Monday. At the time of writing, STX is up nearly 3% on Tuesday, approaching the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $0.3142.

If STX clears the moving average at $0.3142, it would open the door to a resistance trendline connecting the July 27 and October 7 peaks, near $0.3400. A decisive close above this level could extend the STX rally toward a higher support-turned-resistance at $0.4110 marked by the October 11 low.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) on the daily chart rises toward the signal line while both remain in the negative territory, indicating a short-term easing in selling pressure. A potential crossover would indicate renewed bullish momentum.

At the same time, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 47 is approaching the midline after a V-shaped reversal from 32, supporting the narrative of reduced selling pressure.

STX/USDT daily price chart.

However, a reversal in Stacks from the 50-day EMA at $0.3142 could result in a retest of the December 19 low at $0.2369.

MemeCore above 200-day EMA takes a break

MemeCore retraces by 1% at press time on Tuesday, holding above the 200-day EMA at $1.46. The meme coin surged 15% on Monday from $1.19, coinciding with the November 27 low.

If MemeCore closes below $1.46, it could revisit the $1.19 support level.

However, similar to Stacks, MemeCore shows easing selling pressure, with the MACD indicating a potential crossover and the RSI rebounding to 47 in the neutral region.

M/USDT daily price chart.

An extended recovery in the meme coin could run into resistance at the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level at $1.62, measured from the $3.02 peak on November 7 to the $1.19 low on November 27.

Kaia’s recovery faces dynamic resistances

Kaia holds above the $0.05000 psychological support on Tuesday, following Monday’s 17% rise after a broader nine-day decline. The declining slopes of the 50- and 200-day EMAs at $0.06597 and $0.09864 indicate a prevailing bearish trend and could serve as overhead resistance if the uptrend sustains.

The momentum indicators show similar patterns: MACD is approaching the signal line, and RSI is at 49, holding in the neutral zone.

KAIA/USDT daily price chart.

Looking down, the $0.05000 psychological level remains a key support, followed by a deeper zone at the S1 Pivot Point at $0.03781.