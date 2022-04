GBP/USD has lost its traction after extending its rebound toward 1.3100 on Thursday. Pressured by cautious comments from Bank of England (BOE) officials and disappointing data releases from the UK, the pair came under heavy bearish pressure early Friday and was last seen trading at its lowest level since November 2020 below 1.2900. Although profit-taking ahead of the weekend could help the pair rebound, buyers are unlikely to show interest in the British pound given the severity of the latest decline. Read more...

GBP/USD saw a down week and almost tested the 1.2900 threshold, making the previous week’s rebound look like an aberration to an ongoing multi-month downtrend. GBP bulls did try to recapture 1.3100 in the second half of the week but the US dollar demand remained unparalleled. The pair readies for the critical US economic releases in the week ahead while the UK docket appears relatively quiet. Read more...

The British pound plummets and breaks below 1.3000 and 1.2900 and reaches a fresh eighteen-month low around 1.2828, amidst a dismal market mood and continuing central bank speaking at an IMF event in Washington. At 1.2831, the GBP/USD weakened the most since November 2020. Global equities are suffering a blood bath in the day. Global bond yields are rising, while the greenback remains buoyant and reaching a fresh YTD high around 101.33, up some 0.61%, as central bankers and finance ministers speak at an IMF panel. Read more...

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.