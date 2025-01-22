Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD pauses its two-day rally

GBP/USD struggles near 1.2350 as Trump’s tariff hikes proposal remains afloat
GBP/USD pauses its two-day rally, trading around 1.2330 during the Asian session on Wednesday. The pair remains subdued as the US Dollar (USD) holds onto modest gains. US President Donald Trump confirmed that the proposal for universal tariff hikes is still under consideration, although he stated, "We are not ready for that yet." Additionally, Trump issued a memorandum directing federal agencies to investigate and address the ongoing trade deficits.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the performance of the US Dollar against six major currencies, holds ground around 108.00 at the time of writing. However, the Greenback faced headwinds as Trump opted not to impose new tariffs on his first day in office. Read more...
GBP/USD poised for further headline-fueled gains
GBP/USD spun in a circle on Tuesday, falling and then climbing in lockstep with global money flows into and out of the US Dollar. The Pound Sterling saw mixed labor data results from the UK, but the UK’s own labor department takes the numbers with a grain of salt. On the American side, US President Donald Trump brushed off his own campaign trail promises of instituting sweeping day-one tariffs on all of the US’ trading partners, focusing newer, more refined tariff threats on the US’ North American trade partners Canada and Mexico.
Markets have whipsawed as investors race to catch up with the newest headline generator on the block, President Trump. Investors have been betting big that the newly-minted US President wouldn’t impose day-one tariffs as he had long threatened, however a fresh round of updated trade rhetoric is keeping market sentiment tangled in the midrange. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD drifts below 0.6300 amid cautious markets
AUD/USD struggles to capitalize on the previous day's late rebound and stays defensive below 0.6300 early Wednesday amid US-China trade war fears under Trump 2.0. The pair's downside remains capped by China's liquidity injections ahead of Lunar New Year.
USD/JPY: Buyers stay directed toward 156.00 despite BoJ rate hike bets
USD/JPY looks to build on the overnight bounce from a one-month low and heads toward 156.00 in Wednesday's Asian trading. However, the growing acceptance that the BoJ will hike rates this week limits the pair's upside amid a renewed uptick in the US Dollar, led by Trump's tariff threats.
Gold needs acceptance above $2,750 en-route record highs
Gold price extends its three-day bullish momentum into Wednesday, hitting the highest level in two months at $2,750. A renewed risk-aversion wave appears to put a fresh bid under the Gold price as markets digest US President Donald Trump’s latest tariff threats.
Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple rallies as MicroStrategy adds 11,000 BTC
Bitcoin and Ethereum prices remain strong, eyeing further rally ahead. At the same time, Ripple continued its rally on Wednesday and could aim for the symmetrical triangle target at $3.63.
Prepare for huge US trade changes as Trump goes America first
You can be sure that big changes are coming as far as US trade is concerned, even if we didn't get any new tariffs on President Trump's first day in office. A comprehensive investigation into US trade relationships was initiated via a memorandum. China, Canada, and Mexico are clearly in the immediate firing line.
Trusted Broker Reviews for Smarter Trading
VERIFIED Discover in-depth reviews of reliable brokers. Compare features like spreads, leverage, and platforms. Find the perfect fit for your trading style, from CFDs to Forex pairs like EUR/USD and Gold.