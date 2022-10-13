Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD pares the biggest daily gains in over a week

GBP/USD fades recovery near 1.1100, US inflation, BOE’s bond-buying eyed

GBP/USD struggles to extend the previous day’s rebound from a two-week low, retreating to 1.1095 of late, as markets turn dicey ahead of Thursday’s US inflation data. Also weighing on the Cable pair could be recently hawkish comments from the Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman, as well as fears surrounding the British economy and the Bank of England’s (BOE) bond-buying program.

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1093
Today Daily Change -0.0009
Today Daily Change % -0.08
Today daily open 1.1102
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1158
Daily SMA50 1.1549
Daily SMA100 1.1875
Daily SMA200 1.2501
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1134
Previous Daily Low 1.0924
Previous Weekly High 1.1496
Previous Weekly Low 1.1055
Previous Monthly High 1.1738
Previous Monthly Low 1.0339
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1054
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1004
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0972
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0843
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0762
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1183
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1263
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1393

 

Bank of England's bipolar policy

The Bank of England's frenzy of emergency bond market support is rocking the currency market boat, leaving GBPUSD as one of the protagonists on FX. The Bank of England extended emergency support to the debt market yesterday to include inflation-linked bonds in its buying list, triggering GBPUSD to rise from 1.10 to 1.1180 intraday. 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

