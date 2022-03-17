Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD now targets the 1.3220 region

GBP/USD Forecast: Can a 25 bps BOE hike lift the pound?
GBP/USD has capitalized on the broad-based selling pressure surrounding the greenback and continued to push higher toward 1.3200 after posting gains in the previous two days. The pair faces strong resistance at 1.3200 and needs the Bank of England (BOE) to deliver a hawkish surprise to clear that hurdle.
On Wednesday, the US Federal Reserve raised its policy rate by 25 basis points (bps). The Summary of Economic Projections pointed to six more rate hikes in 2022 and helped the greenback outperform its rivals. With FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell sounding confident on their ability to tame inflation while keeping the strong growth intact, risk flows took control of markets in the late American session and caused the dollar to lose interest. Read more...
GBP/USD now targets the 1.3220 region – UOB
FX Strategists at UOB Group suggested the upside momentum in GBP/USD could extend to the 1.3220 area in the next weeks.
24-hour view: “Our expectations for GBP consolidate yesterday were incorrect as it soared to 1.3156 before closing on a firm note at 1.3146 (+0.77%). The rapidly improving momentum is likely to lead to further GBP strength. In view of the overbought conditions, any advance in GBP is unlikely to challenge the major resistance at 1.3220 (minor resistance is at 1.3180). Support is at 1.3125 followed by 1.3090.” Read more...
GBP/USD plummets to 1.3100 mark on BoE's 8-1 rate hike vote distribution
The GBP/USD pair plunged over 100 pips from a near two-week high and refreshed daily low, around the 1.3100 mark after the Bank of England announced its policy decision.
As was widely expected, the UK central bank raised its key rate by 25 bps to 0.75% at the end of the March policy meeting this Thursday. This marked the third straight hike in as many meetings, though the 8-1 vote distribution disappointed investors and prompted aggressive selling around the GBP/USD pair. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3107
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0042
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.32
|Today daily open
|1.3149
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3309
|Daily SMA50
|1.3458
|Daily SMA100
|1.3432
|Daily SMA200
|1.361
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3156
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3034
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3246
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3028
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3644
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3273
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.311
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3081
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.307
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2992
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2949
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3192
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3235
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3314
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
