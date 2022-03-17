GBP/USD plummets to 1.3100 mark on BoE's 8-1 rate hike vote distribution

- GBP/USD witnessed a dramatic turnaround after the BoE announced its policy decision.
- The 8-1 vote distribution to hike rate disappointed investors and weighed on sterling.
- Hopes for diplomacy in Ukraine undermined the safe-haven USD and might limit losses.
The GBP/USD pair plunged over 100 pips from a near two-week high and refreshed daily low, around the 1.3100 mark after the Bank of England announced its policy decision.
As was widely expected, the UK central bank raised its key rate by 25 bps to 0.75% at the end of the March policy meeting this Thursday. This marked the third straight hike in as many meetings, though the 8-1 vote distribution disappointed investors and prompted aggressive selling around the GBP/USD pair.
Moreover, the markets had priced in 40% chances of a 50 bps rate hike. This, along with the uncertain outlook in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and growth concerns, further weighed on the British pound. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor behind the GBP/USD pair dramatic intraday turnaround.
That said, the optimism over a possible diplomatic solution to end the war in Ukraine continued weighing on the safe-haven US dollar. This should hold back bearish traders from placing aggressive bets around the GBP/USD pair, warranting caution before confirming that the recent bounce from the YTD low has run its course.
Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, featuring the release of the Philly Fed Manufacturing Index, Weekly Initial Jobless Claims and Industrial Production data. This, along with the broader market risk sentiment, might influence the USD price dynamics and provide some impetus to the GBP/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3113
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0036
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.27
|Today daily open
|1.3149
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3309
|Daily SMA50
|1.3458
|Daily SMA100
|1.3432
|Daily SMA200
|1.361
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3156
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3034
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3246
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3028
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3644
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3273
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.311
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3081
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.307
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2992
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2949
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3192
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3235
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3314
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
