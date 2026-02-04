Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD may face initial resistance at 1.3869

GBP/USD Price Forecast: Steadies above 1.3700 near nine-day EMA support

GBP/USD steadies after registering modest gains in the previous session, trading around 1.3700 during the Asian hours on Wednesday. The technical analysis of the daily chart points to a potential bearish reversal as the range narrows, indicating waning buyer momentum within a rising wedge pattern.

The nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.3678 rises above the 50-day EMA at 1.3493, with price holding above both. Both averages slope higher, reinforcing trend strength. The momentum indicator 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 61.75 stays above the 50 mid-line without overbought readings, confirming bullish momentum. Read more...

GBP/USD consolidates ahead of Bank of England rate decision

The Pound Sterling (GBP) traded in a narrow range against the US Dollar (USD) on Tuesday, edging modestly higher to near 1.3700 as markets adopted a cautious stance ahead of the Bank of England's (BoE) first policy decision of 2026. GBP/USD opened the session at 1.3665 and touched an intraday high near 1.3707, with the pair consolidating below the multi-year high of 1.3869 posted in late January.

The BoE is widely expected to leave its Bank Rate unchanged at 3.75% when the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) delivers its verdict on Thursday. Market pricing shows only a 4% probability of a rate cut at this meeting, with the next reduction now penciled in for April at the earliest. December's decision to cut rates was narrowly split at 5-4, and Governor Andrew Bailey has cautioned that future cuts will become "a closer call" as rates approach neutral levels. Read more...

GBP/USD holds in a tight range as thin data keeps trading subdued

The British Pound (GBP) trades in a tight range against the US Dollar (USD) on Tuesday, with GBP/USD struggling to find direction as a thin economic calendar in both the United States (US) and the United Kingdom (UK) keeps price action subdued. At the time of writing, the pair is consolidating near 1.3690, pausing a two-day losing streak.

A steady US Dollar is capping upside attempts in GBP/USD. The Greenback staged a sharp rebound from four-year lows after markets welcomed US President Donald Trump’s nomination of former Federal Reserve (Fed) Governor Kevin Warsh as the next Fed Chair. Read more...