Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD may face initial resistance at 1.3869

FXStreet Team

GBP/USD Price Forecast: Steadies above 1.3700 near nine-day EMA support

GBP/USD steadies after registering modest gains in the previous session, trading around 1.3700 during the Asian hours on Wednesday. The technical analysis of the daily chart points to a potential bearish reversal as the range narrows, indicating waning buyer momentum within a rising wedge pattern.

The nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.3678 rises above the 50-day EMA at 1.3493, with price holding above both. Both averages slope higher, reinforcing trend strength. The momentum indicator 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 61.75 stays above the 50 mid-line without overbought readings, confirming bullish momentum. Read more...

GBP/USD consolidates ahead of Bank of England rate decision

The Pound Sterling (GBP) traded in a narrow range against the US Dollar (USD) on Tuesday, edging modestly higher to near 1.3700 as markets adopted a cautious stance ahead of the Bank of England's (BoE) first policy decision of 2026. GBP/USD opened the session at 1.3665 and touched an intraday high near 1.3707, with the pair consolidating below the multi-year high of 1.3869 posted in late January.

The BoE is widely expected to leave its Bank Rate unchanged at 3.75% when the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) delivers its verdict on Thursday. Market pricing shows only a 4% probability of a rate cut at this meeting, with the next reduction now penciled in for April at the earliest. December's decision to cut rates was narrowly split at 5-4, and Governor Andrew Bailey has cautioned that future cuts will become "a closer call" as rates approach neutral levels. Read more...

GBP/USD holds in a tight range as thin data keeps trading subdued

The British Pound (GBP) trades in a tight range against the US Dollar (USD) on Tuesday, with GBP/USD struggling to find direction as a thin economic calendar in both the United States (US) and the United Kingdom (UK) keeps price action subdued. At the time of writing, the pair is consolidating near 1.3690, pausing a two-day losing streak.

A steady US Dollar is capping upside attempts in GBP/USD. The Greenback staged a sharp rebound from four-year lows after markets welcomed US President Donald Trump’s nomination of former Federal Reserve (Fed) Governor Kevin Warsh as the next Fed Chair. Read more...

Author

FXStreet Team

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD faces extra pressure, drops below 1.1800

EUR/USD faces extra pressure, drops below 1.1800

EUR/USD trades on the defensive, slipping back below the 1.1800 support on Thursday, all in response to decent gains in the US Dollar. Earlier on Thursday, the ECB matched consensus and left its policy rates unchanged, while President Largarde delivered quite a neutral press conference.

GBP/USD falls to new lows near 1.3530

GBP/USD falls to new lows near 1.3530

GBP/USD extends Wednesday’s pullback on Thursday, easing lower towards two week lows around the 1.3530 area. Ongoing strength in the Greenback and the dovish hold from the BoE at its earlier meeting are keeping demand for the British Pound on the defensive for now.

Gold remains offered around $4,800

Gold remains offered around $4,800

Gold is back under pressure on Thursday, slipping back towards the $4,800 region per troy ounce. A firmer US Dollar is weighing on the yellow metal, even as the broader mood remains risk off. That said, falling US Treasury yields across the curve are helping to cushion the downside and, for now at least, are limiting the depth of the pullback.

Strategy's Bitcoin treasury in focus as MSTR crashes alongside crypto market

Strategy's Bitcoin treasury in focus as MSTR crashes alongside crypto market

Strategy (MSTR), the largest corporate holder of Bitcoin (BTC), is in focus ahead of its earnings call on Thursday amid an intensifying crypto market sell-off. Also caught in the headwinds is the MSTR stock, trading at $114 at the time of writing, down over 12% intraday.

The AI mirror just turned on tech and nobody likes the reflection

The AI mirror just turned on tech and nobody likes the reflection

Tech just got hit with a different kind of selloff. Not the usual rates tantrum, not a recession whisper, not even an earnings miss in the classic sense. This was the market staring into an AI mirror and recoiling at its reflection.

Breaking: Bitcoin slips below $70,000 as falling knife scenario in play

Breaking: Bitcoin slips below $70,000 as falling knife scenario in play

Bitcoin (BTC) price dips below $70,000 on Thursday, having corrected nearly 20% for this year. Market momentum turned extremely bearish, with technical indicators pointing to further downside toward the next key support at $65,000.

