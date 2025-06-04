Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD maintains its position as the US Dollar struggles

GBP/USD remains above 1.3500 as US Dollar comes under pressure from "Sell America" trend

GBP/USD edges higher after registering losses in the previous session, trading around 1.3520 during the Asian hours on Wednesday. The pair may appreciate as the US Dollar (USD) attracts sellers under the “Sell America” trend amid rising tariff uncertainty, which could hurt growth in the US economy.

Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) Job Openings posted 7.39 million new positions in April, higher than March’s 7.2 million openings. This figure surprisingly came in above the market expectation of 7.1 million. Traders await the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report for May, which is expected to show 130K job additions. Read more...

GBP/USD settles into a holding pattern just above 1.3500

GBP/USD trimmed bullish momentum on Tuesday, settling into slim chart churn just north of 1.3500. The Bank of England’s (BoE) latest Monetary Policy Report hearings before British parliament did little to galvanize Cable traders, and market sentiment is pinned in the middle as traders hope for a cooling of US-China trade tensions.

Investors continue to bank on an eventual trade deal between President Trump and China’s Xi Jinping, despite still-escalating trade tensions as the two sides lob accusations of violating preliminary trade agreement terms. Trump administration staff continue to insist that Trump and Xi will be speaking directly soon, but specific details remain limited. Read more...

British Pound trades flat amid BoE caution, US Dollar recovers modestly

The British Pound (GBP) is trading flat against the US Dollar (USD) on Tuesday, edging slightly lower from its intraday high while remaining within Monday’s range. The GBP/USD pair holds steady as the US Dollar eases slightly from a six-week low, with market participants eyeing upcoming US economic data and digesting fresh commentary from Bank of England (BoE) officials following Tuesday’s Monetary Policy Report Hearings.

At the time of writing, the GBP/USD pair is trading around 1.3521 during the late American session, paring some of Monday’s gains amid a lack of clear directional drivers. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY) is staging a mild recovery after Monday’s drop to a six-week low, supported by upbeat JOLTS Job Openings data. The index has climbed back above the 99.00 mark, hovering near Monday’s high and last seen trading around 99.23. Read more...