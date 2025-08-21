Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD loses momentum to around 1.3450 during Asian session.

GBP/USD softens to near 1.3450 ahead of UK/US PMI releases
The GBP/USD pair drifts lower to around 1.3450 during the Asian trading hours on Thursday, pressured by a modest rebound in the US Dollar (USD). Traders await the preliminary reading of S&P Global Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) reports for August from the United Kingdom (UK) and the United States (US), which are due later on Thursday. On Friday, all eyes will be on the Fed’s annual Jackson Hole symposium.
The Greenback strengthens against the Pound Sterling (GBP) on diminishing odds of a Fed rate cut in the September meeting after a jump in US wholesale prices last month. Markets expect the Fed to deliver rate cuts at the next policy meeting, with chance estimates nearly 80% and priced in a total of 52 basis points (bps) of easing over the rest of the year, according to the CME FedWatch tool. Read more...
GBP/USD extends backslide into a third straight day
GBP/USD took another leg lower on Tuesday, falling around three-tenths of one percent and skidding into key moving averages. Key Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation data from the United Kingdom (UK) sent Cable bidders reeling, as market bets of another Bank of England (BoE) rate cut before the end of the year slipped below 50%.
Cable traders now pivot to Thursday, where the latest batch of Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) survey results are due on both sides of the Atlantic. The Federal Reserve (Fed) Bank of Kansas also kicks off this year’s annual economic symposium on Thursday in Jackson Hole. UK PMI figures are expected to tick slightly higher, while US PMI aggregated survey results are expected to show a slight decline. Read more...
GBP/USD slides as Fed Governor Cook faces fraud allegations, UK inflation surges
GBP/USD tumbles during the North American session, with traders shrugging off high inflation in the United Kingdom (UK) as the White House pressures Federal Reserve (Fed) Governor Lisa Cook to step aside from the board. The pair trades at 1.3469, down 0.15%.
Earlier, breaking news emerged that Fed Governor Lisa Cook lied about a pair of mortgages, according to the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) Director Bill Pulte. According to Bloomberg, “he alleges that Cook falsified bank documents and property records to acquire more favorable loan terms, potentially committing mortgage fraud under the criminal statute.” Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD tests two-month lows below 0.6450 despite strong Australian PMI data
AUD/USD mires close to two-month lows below 0.6450 in Thursday's Asian trading. A pause in the US Dollar decline and cautious markets offset strong Australian preliminary PMI data. Attention now gyrates to the upcoming gauges of business activity from the US as well as the Jackson Hole Symposium.
USD/JPY holds the rebound above 147.50 after mixed Japanese PMIs
USD/JPY is holding the previous rebound above 147.00 in the Asian session on Thursday, following mixed Japanese preliminary PMI data. The US Dollar attempts a tepid bounce after having sold off on Wednesday on fears that the Trump administration threatens the Fed's independence. US PMI data are next on tap.
Gold runs into key $3,350 resistance zone ahead of US PMI data
Gold is reversing a part of the previous rebound from three-week lows of $3,311 in Thursday’s Asian session, awaiting the preliminary S&P Global US Manufacturing and Services PMIs for the next directional impetus. Friday’s speech by US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium also remains in the spotlight.
Cardano rebounds as whale accumulation and positive funding rates boost sentiment
Cardano is showing signs of recovery, trading above $0.88 at the time of writing on Thursday after rebounding from key support the previous day. Santiment data shows that a large wallet accumulated ADA tokens during the recent market dips, highlighting renewed investor confidence.
Eurozone money markets: ECB cuts come to an end but the balance sheet shrinks further
The ECB easing cycle could end soon, which has helped bring down volatility of some money market spreads. The balance sheet continues to shrink, and while still a long process, the future will likely hold more upside pressure for longer-term money market funding spreads.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.