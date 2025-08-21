- GBP/USD loses momentum to around 1.3450 in Thursday’s Asian session.
- Investors await the hints on whether the Fed will cut rates in September.
- UK inflation rises to its highest since early 2024 at 3.8%.
The GBP/USD pair drifts lower to around 1.3450 during the Asian trading hours on Thursday, pressured by a modest rebound in the US Dollar (USD). Traders await the preliminary reading of S&P Global Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) reports for August from the United Kingdom (UK) and the United States (US), which are due later on Thursday. On Friday, all eyes will be on the Fed’s annual Jackson Hole symposium.
The Greenback strengthens against the Pound Sterling (GBP) on diminishing odds of a Fed rate cut in the September meeting after a jump in US wholesale prices last month. Markets expect the Fed to deliver rate cuts at the next policy meeting, with chance estimates nearly 80% and priced in a total of 52 basis points (bps) of easing over the rest of the year, according to the CME FedWatch tool.
Investors braced for potentially market-moving news from the Fed's annual symposium in Jackson Hole on Friday. If Fed Chair Jerome Powell delivers hawkish remarks or guides a “wait and see” approach, this could boost the USD and act as a headwind for the major pair.
The UK headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 3.8% YoY in July, compared to an increase of 3.6% in June, the Office for National Statistics showed on Wednesday. This reading came in above the market consensus of 3.7%. Meanwhile, the Core CPI, which excludes the volatile prices of food and energy, climbed 3.8% YoY in July versus 3.7% prior, hotter than the 3.7% expected. The monthly UK CPI inflation eased to 0.1% in July from 0.3% in June. Markets projected a decline of 0.1%.
Investors expected a longer wait before the next Bank of England (BoE) rate cut, which might provide some support to the Cable. A quarter-point cut is not fully priced in until March 2026. Earlier this month, the next rate reduction was viewed as highly likely before the end of 2025, per Reuters.
Pound Sterling FAQs
The Pound Sterling (GBP) is the oldest currency in the world (886 AD) and the official currency of the United Kingdom. It is the fourth most traded unit for foreign exchange (FX) in the world, accounting for 12% of all transactions, averaging $630 billion a day, according to 2022 data. Its key trading pairs are GBP/USD, also known as ‘Cable’, which accounts for 11% of FX, GBP/JPY, or the ‘Dragon’ as it is known by traders (3%), and EUR/GBP (2%). The Pound Sterling is issued by the Bank of England (BoE).
The single most important factor influencing the value of the Pound Sterling is monetary policy decided by the Bank of England. The BoE bases its decisions on whether it has achieved its primary goal of “price stability” – a steady inflation rate of around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is the adjustment of interest rates. When inflation is too high, the BoE will try to rein it in by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for people and businesses to access credit. This is generally positive for GBP, as higher interest rates make the UK a more attractive place for global investors to park their money. When inflation falls too low it is a sign economic growth is slowing. In this scenario, the BoE will consider lowering interest rates to cheapen credit so businesses will borrow more to invest in growth-generating projects.
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact the value of the Pound Sterling. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, and employment can all influence the direction of the GBP. A strong economy is good for Sterling. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the BoE to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen GBP. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Pound Sterling is likely to fall.
Another significant data release for the Pound Sterling is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought-after exports, its currency will benefit purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD tests two-month lows below 0.6450 despite strong Australian PMI data
AUD/USD mires close to two-month lows below 0.6450 in Thursday's Asian trading. A pause in the US Dollar decline and cautious markets offset strong Australian preliminary PMI data. Attention now gyrates to the upcoming gauges of business activity from the US as well as the Jackson Hole Symposium.
USD/JPY holds the rebound above 147.50 after mixed Japanese PMIs
USD/JPY is holding the previous rebound above 147.00 in the Asian session on Thursday, following mixed Japanese preliminary PMI data. The US Dollar attempts a tepid bounce after having sold off on Wednesday on fears that the Trump administration threatens the Fed's independence. US PMI data are next on tap.
Gold runs into key $3,350 resistance zone ahead of US PMI data
Gold is reversing a part of the previous rebound from three-week lows of $3,311 in Thursday’s Asian session, awaiting the preliminary S&P Global US Manufacturing and Services PMIs for the next directional impetus. Friday’s speech by US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium also remains in the spotlight.
Ethereum bounces off $4,100 as whales show resilience
After two days of steady declines, Ethereum bounced back with gains of over 6% on Wednesday. The rise has sparked an increase in short liquidations, with positions worth over $100 million liquidated over the past 24 hours, per Coinglass data.
Eurozone money markets: ECB cuts come to an end but the balance sheet shrinks further
The ECB easing cycle could end soon, which has helped bring down volatility of some money market spreads. The balance sheet continues to shrink, and while still a long process, the future will likely hold more upside pressure for longer-term money market funding spreads.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.