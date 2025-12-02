TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD licks wounds following its pullback from 1.3276

Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD licks wounds following its pullback from 1.3276
FXStreet TeamFXStreet TeamFXStreet

GBP/USD Price Forecast: Pound Sterling remains capped by 50-day SMA

GBP/USD is battling 1.3200 in the early European trading hours on Tuesday, consolidating the previous sharp retracement from five-week highs of 1.3276.

Growing expectations that the Bank of England (BoE) will lower the benchmark interest rate at the December 18 monetary policy meeting keep the bearish pressures intact on the Pound Sterling (GBP) amid the latest upswing in the US Dollar (USD) across the board. Read more...

GBP/USD slides as UK budget strains and US labor data weigh

GBP/USD soured on Monday, starting off the December trading window declining around one-quarter of one percent, pushing back down from a key technical confluence region that will likely inspire further short selling behind the Pound Sterling (GBP) unless global flows into the US Dollar (USD) reverse course.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves has come under fresh fire regarding the state of the UK’s government budget. Chancellor Reeves stands accused of grossly misreprenting the true state of the UK’s finances. Chancellor Reeves has continued to advocate for “unavoidable increases” in budgetary taxes, despite the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) noting recently that the current government is facing an unexpected surplus, rather than the forecast deficit, thanks to stronger-than-expected wage growth and higher-than-expected tax revenues offsetting declines in productivity. Read more...

GBP/USD holds higher as rising December cut bets fuel Sterling demand

The GBP/USD pair post modest gains, rising over 0.20% on Monday as investors grow confident that the Federal Reserve (Fed) might cut rates in the next week's meeting. Traders priced in a possible nomination of the White House Economic Adviser Kevin Hassett to succeed Chair Jerome Powell at the Fed. At the time of writing, the pair trades at 1.3250, after hitting a daily low of 1.3205.

Data from the US showed that business activity contracted for the ninth straight month in November, according to the Institute for Supply Management (ISM). The ISM Manufacturing PMI dipped from 48.7 in October to 48.2 last month. The sub-component of employment dropped from 46 to 44, while Prices Paid jumped to 58.5 from 58, below forecasts of 59.5. Read more...

Author

FXStreet Team

More from FXStreet Team
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD strengthens above 1.1600 ahead of Eurozone HICP data

EUR/USD strengthens above 1.1600 ahead of Eurozone HICP data

The EUR/USD pair extends its upside to near 1.1615 during the Asian trading hours on Tuesday. The US Dollar weakens against the Euro as weaker-than-expected US Manufacturing PMI data heaps pressure on the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates later this month.  

GBP/USD remains capped by 50-day SMA

GBP/USD remains capped by 50-day SMA

GBP/USD is battling 1.3200 in the early European trading hours on Tuesday, consolidating the previous sharp retracement from five-week highs of 1.3276. Growing expectations that the Bank of England will lower the benchmark interest rate at the December 18 monetary policy meeting keep the bearish pressures intact on the Pound Sterling amid the latest upswing in the US Dollar across the board.

Gold bounces off sub-$4,200 levels; remains close to six-week top amid Fed rate cut bets

Gold bounces off sub-$4,200 levels; remains close to six-week top amid Fed rate cut bets

Gold reverses an Asian session dip to sub-$4,200 levels and trades with modest losses just below the highest level since October 20, touched the previous day. The growing acceptance that the US Federal Reserve will lower borrowing costs again fails to assist the US Dollar to capitalize on the overnight modest bounce from a two-week low. 

Top Crypto Losers: AB, Zcash, and Monero extend losses as crypto market faces sell-off

Top Crypto Losers: AB, Zcash, and Monero extend losses as crypto market faces sell-off

AB and privacy coins, including Zcash and Monero, are among the leading losers over the last 24 hours amid a broader sell-off in the cryptocurrency market.

The Chinese market’s evolution: From revenue engine to innovation laboratory

The Chinese market’s evolution: From revenue engine to innovation laboratory

For decades, Western corporations viewed China as an irresistible promise—a massive, rapidly growing consumer base that served as a straightforward revenue engine and the cornerstone of global expansion strategies for brands from Starbucks to Tesla.

Pi Network rebounds after four-day decline, mixed technicals signal caution

Pi Network rebounds after four-day decline, mixed technicals signal caution

Pi Network (PI) ticks higher by 2% at press time on Tuesday, after a steady decline over four consecutive days, marking a downcycle within a larger consolidation range.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers