Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD is under heavy pressure from the 'King Dollar'

GBP/USD sinks below 1.3500 as 'King Dollar' regains strength post-Fed
The British Pound (GBP) is under heavy pressure from the 'King Dollar' on Friday, down 0.52% even though the docket in the US is absent, with just Federal Reserve (Fed) officials crossing the newswires. UK data, although positive, failed to underpin Sterling in Retail Sales. GBP/USD is trading at 1.3482.
Market mood remains mixed amid a quad witching options expiring on Friday, which could trigger volatility in US equity markets. The US Dollar has recovered after falling to three-year lows in the aftermath of the Fed’s monetary policy decision on Wednesday. Read more...
Pound Sterling declines on rising UK fiscal worries, Fed Daly's speech eyed
The Pound Sterling (GBP) tumbles against its major peers on Friday as long-dated United Kingdom (UK) gilt yields gain sharply amid soaring public sector borrowings in August. 30-year UK gilt yields jump over 1% to near 5.50%.
The data showed that Public sector net borrowing hit £18 billion, the highest for the month in five years. Economists expected government borrowing to come in significantly lower at £12.8 billion. Read more...
GBP/USD has moved into a range-trading phase – UOB Group
Pound Sterling (GBP) has moved into a range-trading phase; softening underlying tone suggests it is likely to test the lower end of the 1.3470/1.3650 range first, UOB Group's FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD remains depressed below 1.3500
The selling pressure on the British pound appears unabated on Friday, with GBP/USD navigating the sub-1.3500 region and en route to close the week with modest losses, as investors continue to asssess disheartening prints from UK Retail Sales and the larger-than-expected borrowing, which in turn reignited fiscal concerns.
EUR/USD meets daily contention near 1.1720
EUR/USD now manages to gather some buying interest, bouncing off earlier lows near 1.1720 and reclaiming the 1.1760-1.1770 band at the end of the week. The modest bullish attempt comes on the back of some loss of impetus in the US Dollar, which nonetheless remains underpinned by the broad-based advance in US yields and firm sentiment, all following the FOMC event.
Gold keeps the bid bias in place around $3,670
Gold clocks decent gains, revisiting the $3,670 region per troy ounce at the end of the week. In the meantime, market participants continue to evaluate solid chances of further interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve in the next few months. At the same time, the precious metal manages to reverse two consecutive daily declines.
Pi Network reduces KYC flow with AI-integration as whales accumulate
Pi Network (PI) consolidates above $0.3500 for the fifth consecutive day, as the recently launched AI-powered Know Your Customer (KYC) fails to uplift investors' sentiment. Still, a decline in Centralized Exchanges wallet balances, and the moves from whales suggest that large-wallet investors are buying the dip.
Weekly focus: Central banks on a relatively steady course
The September round of central bank meetings is nearing its end with perhaps a surprising sense of stability in financial markets. Despite the blurry outlook, mixed data signals and political pressure in the US, the rate decisions did not cause major volatility in broader financial conditions.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.