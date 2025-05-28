Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD initial supports hold pullback for now

GBP/USD outlook: Initial supports hold pullback for now
Cable remains at the back foot on Wednesday after Tuesday’s pullback from new multi-month high (1.3593) cracked psychological 1.3500 support. Price dipped to 1.3561 this morning, but quick bounce to 1.3500 zone points to headwinds that fresh bears face.
Today’s action was so far shaped in Doji candle (indecision) with short-lived probe below initial Fibo support at 1.3486 (23.6% of 1.3195/1.3593 upleg) adding to potential bear-trap formation, in scenario of very shallow pullback preceding fresh attempts to extend larger uptrend. Read more...
GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling sellers could show interest with break below 1.3500
GBP/USD trades in a narrow channel slightly above 1.3500 on Wednesday after closing in negative territory and snapping a six-day winning streak on Tuesday. The pair's technical outlook is yet to point to a bearish reversal but sellers could take action if the pair flips 1.3500 into resistance.
The US Dollar (USD) outperformed its rivals on Tuesday and weighed on GBP/USD, supported by an improving sentiment around the US economy on the back of upbeat data releases. Read more...
The power of Elliott Wave blue boxes: GBP/USD’s perfect bounce
In this technical blog, we will look at the past performance of the 1-hour Elliott Wave Charts of GBPUSD. In which, the rally from 13 January 2025 low is unfolding as an impulse sequence & showed a higher high sequence therefore, called for an extension higher to take place. We knew that the structure in GBPUSD should remain supported & extend higher. So, we advised members not to sell the pair & buy the dips in 3, 7, or 11 swings at the blue box areas.
Here’s the 1-hour Elliott wave Chart from the 5.09.2025 Asia update. In which, the rally to $1.3443 high completed wave 1 & made a pullback in wave 2. The internals of that pullback unfolded as Elliott wave zigzag correction where wave ((a)) ended at $1.3257 low. Then a bounce to $1.3403 high-ended wave ((b)) & started the next leg lower in wave ((c)) towards $1.3216- $1.3100 blue box area. From there, buyers were expected to appear looking for new highs ideally or for a 3-wave bounce minimum. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
