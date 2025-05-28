GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling sellers could show interest with break below 1.3500

GBP/USD stabilizes near 1.3500 following Tuesday's bearish action.

Technical sellers could look to retain control if GBP/USD breaks below 1.3500.

In the absence of high-tier data releases, markets will focus on FOMC Minutes.

GBP/USD trades in a narrow channel slightly above 1.3500 on Wednesday after closing in negative territory and snapping a six-day winning streak on Tuesday. The pair's technical outlook is yet to point to a bearish reversal but sellers could take action if the pair flips 1.3500 into resistance.

British Pound PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the weakest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.25% 0.12% 1.17% 0.62% 0.65% 0.20% 0.70% EUR -0.25% -0.12% 0.96% 0.36% 0.40% -0.05% 0.44% GBP -0.12% 0.12% 0.76% 0.49% 0.52% 0.07% 0.57% JPY -1.17% -0.96% -0.76% -0.54% -0.52% -1.02% -0.45% CAD -0.62% -0.36% -0.49% 0.54% 0.05% -0.41% 0.10% AUD -0.65% -0.40% -0.52% 0.52% -0.05% -0.49% 0.05% NZD -0.20% 0.05% -0.07% 1.02% 0.41% 0.49% 0.50% CHF -0.70% -0.44% -0.57% 0.45% -0.10% -0.05% -0.50% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

The US Dollar (USD) outperformed its rivals on Tuesday and weighed on GBP/USD, supported by an improving sentiment around the US economy on the back of upbeat data releases.

The Conference Board reported on Tuesday that the Consumer Confidence Index rose to 98.0 in May from 86.0 in April. Commenting on the survey's findings, "consumers were less pessimistic about business conditions and job availability over the next six months and regained optimism about future income prospects," said Stephanie Guichard, Senior Economist, Global Indicators at the Conference Board.

Meanwhile, the data published by the US Census Bureau showed that Durable Goods Orders declined by 6.3% in April, coming in better than the market expectation for a decrease of 7.9%.

In the late American session on Wednesday, the Federal Reserve (Fed) will publish the minutes of the May policy meeting.

Although investors don't expect the Fed to cut the policy rate at the next meeting in June, comments on the policy outlook could trigger a market reaction. Investors are currently still pricing in about a 70% probability that the Fed will cut the policy rate at least twice this year. If the publication suggests that policymakers are reassessing the rate outlook to see whether a single rate cut is more likely, given the uncertainty surrounding the inflation outlook, the USD could gather strength and trigger another leg lower in GBP/USD.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart stays near 50, reflecting a loss of bullish momentum.

The mid-point of the ascending regression channel aligns as immediate support at 1.3500. In case GBP/USD drops below this level and starts using it as resistance, technical sellers could take action. In this scenario, 1.3440 (50-period Simple Moving Average (SMA), static level) could be seen as the next support level before 1.3360 (100-period SMA).

On the upside, resistance levels could be spotted at 1.3600 (static level), 1.3700 (static level, round level) and 1.3730 (upper limit of the ascending channel).