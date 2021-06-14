Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD holds lower ground within monthly trading range

GBP/USD sellers attack 1.4100 amid UK’s unlock delay, Brexit woes

GBP/USD begins the week mostly unchanged around 1.4110 during the initial Asian session on Monday. In doing so, the cable seems to pay a little heed to the recent price-negative headlines concerning the Brexit and an extension to the date of lifting major coronavirus (COVID-19) activity restrictions. Even so, the cable remains pressured amid broad US dollar strength and downbeat UK news.

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.4116
Today Daily Change 0.0012
Today Daily Change % 0.09
Today daily open 1.4104
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.4157
Daily SMA50 1.4001
Daily SMA100 1.3924
Daily SMA200 1.3572
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.4185
Previous Daily Low 1.4096
Previous Weekly High 1.4191
Previous Weekly Low 1.4073
Previous Monthly High 1.4234
Previous Monthly Low 1.3801
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.413
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.4151
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.4072
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.4039
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3982
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.4161
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.4218
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.4251

 

GBP/USD Forecast: Brexit tensions and reopening delays to hit the pound

The GBP/USD pair edged lower on Friday but held above the weekly low at 1.4072 and settled a few pips above the 1.4100 mark. Broad dollar’s strength coupled with softer-than-anticipated UK data to send the pair lower, exacerbated by Brexit and coronavirus jitters. The kingdom published April Industrial Production, which contracted by 1.3% MoM and Manufacturing Production for the same month, which was down by 0.3%. The monthly Gross Domestic Product increased by 2.3%, below the 2.4% expected.

