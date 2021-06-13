GBP/USD sellers attack 1.4100 amid UK’s unlock delay, Brexit woes

- GBP/USD holds lower ground within monthly trading range.
- UK government up for four-week extension to June 21 unlock deadline amid Delta variant fears.
- EU pushes British PM Johnson to keep his word Brexit, France ready to reset relations if he does.
- US dollar bids supersede UK’s strong GDP, light calendar ahead.
GBP/USD begins the week mostly unchanged around 1.4110 during the initial Asian session on Monday. In doing so, the cable seems to pay a little heed to the recent price-negative headlines concerning the Brexit and an extension to the date of lifting major coronavirus (COVID-19) activity restrictions. Even so, the cable remains pressured amid broad US dollar strength and downbeat UK news.
US President Joe Biden refrained from taking a tough stand on Brexit, as widely anticipated. However, the European Union (EU) policymakers cheered support from America to push the UK towards pre-agreed Brexit terms on the Northern Ireland (NI) during the latest Group of Seven (G7) meeting. Though Reuters conveyed positive from France while saying, “French President Emmanuel Macron offered on Saturday to reset relations with Britain as long as Prime Minister Boris Johnson stands by the Brexit divorce deal he signed with the European Union.”
On the other hand, The Times confirmed the market speculations of a delay in the UK’s unlock amid rising Delta variants of the covid. The extension to the much-awaited June 21 expiry of the activity restrictions was initially suggested by Chris Whitty, the chief medical officer for England and Sir Patrick Vallance, the chief scientific adviser. That said, The Times cites a 49% weekly jump in the covid cases to 7,490 as the key catalysts for the latest action.
It’s worth noting that the UK’s April month GDP of 2.3% couldn’t save GBP/USD from the broad US dollar strength amid safe-haven demand ahead of this week’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC). Also adding to the greenback’s strength were firmer prints of the Michigan Consumer Confidence Index from the US, 86.4 in June from 82.9 previously.
Looking forward, a light calendar and confirmation of the hyped news, coupled with the pre-Fed caution and an absence of traders from Australia and China, could restrict short-term GBP/USD moves. However, updates over the Aussie-UK trade deal and covid may offer intermediate moves to the cable pair.
Technical analysis
A broad trading range between 1.4080 and 1.4220 restricts GBP/USD moves since mid-May. However, a two-week-old ascending support line near 1.4075 adds strength to the downside support and tests the bears.
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.4115
|Today Daily Change
|0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08%
|Today daily open
|1.4104
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.4157
|Daily SMA50
|1.4001
|Daily SMA100
|1.3924
|Daily SMA200
|1.3572
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.4185
|Previous Daily Low
|1.4096
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4191
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.4073
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4234
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3801
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.413
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.4151
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.4072
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.4039
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3982
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.4161
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.4218
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.4251
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Dollar advances ahead of Fed
The greenback advanced on Friday to close the week with gains against most of its major rivals, with EUR/USD settling just above the 1.2100 level after trading as low as 1.2092. The focus is on the US Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting next Wednesday.
GBP/USD: Brexit tensions and reopening delays to hit the pound
The GBP/USD pair edged lower on Friday but held above the weekly low at 1.4072 and settled a few pips above the 1.4100 mark. British PM Johnson expressed “serious concern” about the spread of the Delta variant. GBP/USD at risk of falling further, mainly on a break below 1.4070.
GBP/USD: Brexit tensions and reopening delays to hit the pound
The GBP/USD pair edged lower on Friday but held above the weekly low at 1.4072 and settled a few pips above the 1.4100 mark. British PM Johnson expressed “serious concern” about the spread of the Delta variant. GBP/USD at risk of falling further, mainly on a break below 1.4070.
Ethereum price prepares for a bullish weekend, targeting $3,000
Ethereum price seems prime to revisit $3,000. Although ETH faces resistance at $2,300, the upswing seems imminent. A downswing below $2,000 could invalidate the bullish thesis.
Hot Inflation is warming the seat for the June FOMC
Americans are seeing the fastest price increases since their seventh-graders were born as inflation builds into the US economy from the disruptions of the pandemic lockdowns. Core CPI at 3.8% is the steepest gain in 29 years.