GBP/USD Current price: 1.4104
- British PM Johnson expressed “serious concern” about the spread of the Delta variant.
- European leaders pressured Johnson to fully implement the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement.
- GBP/USD at risk of falling further, mainly on a break below 1.4070.
The GBP/USD pair edged lower on Friday but held above the weekly low at 1.4072 and settled a few pips above the 1.4100 mark. Broad dollar’s strength coupled with softer-than-anticipated UK data to send the pair lower, exacerbated by Brexit and coronavirus jitters. The kingdom published April Industrial Production, which contracted by 1.3% MoM and Manufacturing Production for the same month, which was down by 0.3%. The monthly Gross Domestic Product increased by 2.3%, below the 2.4% expected.
On Friday, market talks suggested that the UK government will likely delay easing lockdown restriction to July 19, initially scheduled for June 21. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson expressed “serious concern” about the spread of the coronavirus Delta variant on Saturday, supporting Friday’s headlines.
The weekend G7 summit saw European leaders pushing UK Johnson to fully implement the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement. Tensions persist around Britain´s desire to alter the protocol that imposed checks on British goods entering Northern Ireland.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair may fall further at the weekly opening amid discouraging UK fundamental news. From a technical point of view, the daily chart offers a neutral-to-bearish stance, as it keeps hovering around a flat 20 SMA, while technical indicators turned mildly lower around their midlines. In the near-term, and according to the 4-hour chart, the risk is skewed to the downside, although without confirming another leg south. The pair is below its 20 and 100 SMAs, but above a bullish 200 SMA, while technical indicators stand within negative levels, the Momentum advancing and the RSI flat at 41. Bears would have better chances on a break below 1.4072, the weekly low.
Support levels: 1.4070 1.4020 1.3970
Resistance levels: 1.4130 1.4180 1.4225
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
