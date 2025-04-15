Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD hits 6-month high above 1.3200

GBP/USD hits 6-month high above 1.3200 as markets shun USD amid tariff turmoil
The Pound Sterling rose and refreshed six-month highs against the US Dollar on Tuesday as the financial markets' narrative remains linked to the US imposing tariffs. Cable shrugged off soft UK jobs data; hence, the GBP/USD rallied 0.36% and traded at 1.3233. Read More...
Pound Sterling outperforms on strong UK employment data
The Pound Sterling (GBP) advances against its major peers, except antipodeans, on Tuesday after the release of the United Kingdom (UK) labor market data for three months ending February. The Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported that the economy added 206K fresh workers, significantly higher than the 144K recorded in three months ending January. Read More...
UK Unemployment Rate stays at 4.4% in the quarter to February as expected
The United Kingdom’s (UK) ILO Unemployment Rate held steady at 4.4% in the three months to February, data published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed on Thursday. The market forecast was for a 4.4% reading in the reported period. Read More...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains offered and below 1.1300
EUR/USD is feeling the squeeze, revisiting the area around 1.1280 as the US Dollar gains extra momentum on Tuesday. Mixed domestic data from Industrial Production and Economic Sentiment haven't done the Euro any favours either.
GBP/USD keeps the bullish stance in the low-1.3200s
After hitting fresh six-month peaks near 1.3250, GBP/USD is now under a tepid selling pressure due to a strong comeback in the Greenback, causing it to retreat toward the 1.3200 support area. Next on the UK docket are inflation figures, expected to be released on Wednesday.
Gold embarks on a consolidative move around $3,200
Gold is holding its own on Tuesday, trading just above $3,200 per troy ounce as it bounces back from earlier losses. While a more upbeat risk sentiment is bolstering the rebound, lingering concerns over a deepening global trade rift have prevented XAU/USD from rallying too aggressively.
XRP, Dogecoin and Mantra traders punished for bullish bets, will altcoins recover?
Altcoins are recovering on Tuesday as the dust settles on US President Donald Trump’s tariff announcements last week. The President has repeatedly changed his mind on several tariff-related concerns, ushering volatility in Bitcoin and altcoin prices.
Is a recession looming?
Wall Street skyrockets after Trump announces tariff delay. But gains remain limited as Trade War with China continues. Recession odds have eased, but investors remain fearful. The worst may not be over, deeper market wounds still possible.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.