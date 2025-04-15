Pound Sterling strengthens on strong UK employment data

- The Pound Sterling outperforms most of its peers on upbeat UK employment data for three months ending February.
- Investors await the UK CPI data for March, which will be released on Wednesday.
- US President Trump will likely announce a temporary suspension of automobile tariffs.
The Pound Sterling (GBP) edges higher against its major peers, except antipodeans, on Tuesday after the release of the United Kingdom (UK) labor market data for three months ending February. The Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported that the economy added 206K fresh workers, significantly higher than the 144K recorded in three months ending January.
The agency reported that the ILO Unemployment Rate came in line with estimates and the prior release of 4.4%. The scenario of upbeat employment data is favorable for the British currency. However, financial market participants expect that employers could slow down their hiring process in the face of an increase in contributions to social security schemes starting in April.
In the Autumn budget, UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rache Reeves raised employers’ contribution to National Insurance (NI) from 13.8% to 15%.
Meanwhile, Average Earnings Excluding Bonuses, a key measure of wage growth, grew at a slightly slower pace of 5.9% compared to estimates of 6%. In three months ending January, the wage growth measure rose by 5.8%, downwardly revised from 5.9%. Average Earnings Including Bonuses rose steadily by 5.6% but slower than the expectations of 5.7%.
Mixed Average Earnings data is unlikely to change market expectations for the Bank of England’s (BoE) monetary policy outlook significantly, which indicates that the central bank would cut interest rates in the May policy meeting.
For fresh cues on the interest rate outlook, investors will focus on the UK Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for March, which will be released on Wednesday. Economists expect the UK core CPI – which excludes volatile food and energy prices – to have grown at a steady pace of 3.5%.
British Pound PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies today. British Pound was the strongest against the Euro.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.14%
|-0.32%
|-0.21%
|-0.11%
|-0.45%
|-0.52%
|-0.01%
|EUR
|-0.14%
|-0.44%
|-0.31%
|-0.23%
|-0.51%
|-0.63%
|-0.12%
|GBP
|0.32%
|0.44%
|0.13%
|0.24%
|-0.06%
|-0.20%
|0.32%
|JPY
|0.21%
|0.31%
|-0.13%
|0.09%
|-0.21%
|-0.44%
|0.20%
|CAD
|0.11%
|0.23%
|-0.24%
|-0.09%
|-0.29%
|-0.40%
|0.12%
|AUD
|0.45%
|0.51%
|0.06%
|0.21%
|0.29%
|-0.13%
|0.39%
|NZD
|0.52%
|0.63%
|0.20%
|0.44%
|0.40%
|0.13%
|0.52%
|CHF
|0.00%
|0.12%
|-0.32%
|-0.20%
|-0.12%
|-0.39%
|-0.52%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).
Daily digest market movers: Pound Sterling outperforms US Dollar
- The Pound Sterling posts a fresh six-month high near 1.3235 during European trading hours on Tuesday. The GBP/USD pair trades firmly as the US Dollar remains under pressure, with investors losing confidence in its structural attractiveness due to back-and-forth decisions on trade policies by United States (US) President Donald Trump. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, trades cautiously slightly above the three-year low of 99.00.
- The ever-shifting tariff headlines from US President Trump, from the 90-day pause on reciprocal tariffs on all of its trading partners, except China, to signals of temporary suspension on additional levies on imported vehicles, have forced traders to reassess the safe-haven appeal of the US Dollar.
- On Monday, Donald Trump signaled that he is exploring temporary exemptions for tariffs on imported vehicles and related parts as domestic Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) need more time to set up manufacturing facilities at home. “I’m looking at something to help car companies with it,” Trump said and added, “They’re switching to parts that were made in Canada, Mexico and other places, and they need a little bit of time, because they’re going to make them here,” Bloomberg reported.
- Meanwhile, economic risks prompted by Trump’s policies have stemmed the need for interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve (Fed). On Monday, Fed Governor Christopher Waller backed monetary policy easing in the scenario of an economic recession despite inflationary pressures remaining escalated. "I expect the risk of recession would outweigh the risk of escalating inflation, especially if the effects of tariffs in raising inflation are expected to be short-lived," Waller said.
Technical Analysis: Pound Sterling gains sharply above 1.3200
The Pound Sterling extends its winning streak for the sixth trading day and jumps above 1.3200 against the US Dollar (USD) at the time of writing on Tuesday. The near-term outlook of the pair is upbeat as all short-to-long Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) are sloping higher below the current price.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) demonstrates a V-shape recovery from 40.00 to 65.00, suggesting a strong bullish momentum.
Looking down, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement plotted from late September high to mid-January low, near 1.2927, will act as a key support zone for the pair. On the upside, the three-year high of 1.3430 will act as a key resistance zone.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays near 1.1350 after mixed EU data
EUR/USD remains on the back foot, trading near 1.1350 in the European trading hours on Tuesday. The data from the Eurozone showed that Industrial Production expanded by 1.1% in February. On a negative note, ZEW Survey - Economic Sentiment slumped to -18.5 in April from 39.8.
GBP/USD battles 1.3200 after UK jobs data
GBP/USD is defending minor bids near the 1.3200 mark in the early European session on Tuesday. The latest data from the UK showed that Unemployment Rate steadied at 4% in the quarter to February while Average Earnings disappointed, weighing negatively on the Pound Sterling.
Gold price bulls retain control amid trade jitters, Fed rate cut bets and weaker USD
Gold price (XAU/USD) maintains its bid tone through the first half of the European session on Tuesday and currently trades around the $3,230 area, well within striking distance of the all-time peak touched the previous day.
Canada CPI expected to hold steady in March ahead of BoC policy decision
Statistics Canada will release the March Consumer Price Index report on Tuesday. Annualised inflation is expected to have held steady at 2.6%, matching the February reading. Market players anticipate a monthly advance of 0.7%, easing from the previous 1.1%.
Is a recession looming?
Wall Street skyrockets after Trump announces tariff delay. But gains remain limited as Trade War with China continues. Recession odds have eased, but investors remain fearful. The worst may not be over, deeper market wounds still possible.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.