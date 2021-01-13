Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD hits 1.37, highest in almost three years

GBP/USD Forecast: Fakeout at 1.37? Initial surge may prove short-lived despite good reasons to rise
First impressions can sometimes be deceiving – and GBP/US potential move above 1.37 may also prove a selling opportunity. Apart from entering oversold conditions (see below) there are reasons for a pause after the justified advance.
Pound/dollar received a dual boost on Tuesday. First, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey stated that negative interest rates are "controversial" – seeming to put the discussion to rest. The specter of sub-zero rates has been weighing on sterling since June 2020 and shelving the idea removes one downside risk. Read more...
GBP/USD hits 1.37, highest in almost three years
European stock markets were flat in early trade on Wednesday after a mildly positive session on Wall Street and mixed bag in Asia. Reflationary pressures continued as US 10-year rates rose close to 1.2% and the 2s10s curve steepened to its widest since May 2017. Equity markets are coming off record highs and the chop sideways reflects a degree of uncertainty as investors pick their way through the minefield of cases, vaccines, stimulus, reflation and an upcoming earnings season.
Coronavirus cases are picking up in China, raising concerns about a fresh wave in Asia's largest economic driver. Chinese stocks were lower, while shares in HSBC and Standard Chartered led the decliners on the FTSE 100 at the open. But progress in vaccinating populations in the UK and US, with Europe moving more slowly but still in the right direction, continues to underpin a broadly positive risk outlook, even if valuations are stretched and rising rates could cause trouble down the line. Read more...
GBP/USD outlook: Bulls pressure key 1.37 barrier but risk of stall exists
Cable keeps firm bullish tone in early Wednesday’s trading and extends strong rally from the previous day (the pair was up 1.04% for the day in the biggest one-day rally since Nov 5), pressuring key barriers at 1.3700 zone (new multi-month high / upper 20-d Bollinger band).
Full retracement of 1.3700/1.3451 pullback suggests that corrective phase is over and larger bulls are ready to resume.
Fibo projections at 1.3763 (123.6%) and 1.3800 (138.2%) mark immediate targets, with stronger acceleration to threaten psychological 1.40 barrier.
Rising stocks and weaker dollar underpin fresh risk appetite and lift sterling, as Brexit story is currently sidelined, but worries about pandemic remain and could deflate pound. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slips from 1.22 amid fresh dollar strength
EUR/USD is trading just under 1.22, as the dollar edges higher. It is still trading above Tuesday's levels. The move came alongside the fall in US yields following a bond auction on Tuesday. ECB President Lagarde said that some of the uncertainty has cleared.
GBP/USD rises to 1.37 amid dollar weakness, BOE hawkishness
GBP/USD is rising toward 1.37, just shy of the 2021 peak. The dollar is retreating alongside falling bond yields while the pound holds onto gains related to the BOE's reluctance to set negative rates. Coronavirus developments are eyed.
XAU/USD clings to gains near weekly tops, around $1860 region
Gold edged higher for the second consecutive session amid a softer tone around the USD. Retreating US bond yields undermined the greenback and benefitted the non-yielding metal. The bullish sentiment might keep a lid on any further gains for the safe-haven commodity.
US CPI December Preview: Markets take the Fed's cue and look away
Inflation in the US has been stable for five months since prices recovered from the lockdown collapse. Prices are expected to rise slightly in December but is there no discernible pressure to return to their pre-pandemic levels.
US Dollar Index gains traction around the 90.00 level
The dollar, when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY), looks to leave behind Tuesday’s pullback and keeps gyrating around the 90.00 area on Wednesday.