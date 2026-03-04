EUR/GBP gains ground above 0.8700 on hotter Eurozone inflation data

The EUR/GBP cross holds positive ground near 0.8710 during the early European session on Wednesday. The Euro (EUR) edges higher against the Pound Sterling (GBP) following hotter-than-expected Eurozone inflation data. Traders will take more cues from the Eurozone Retail Sales report, which will be released later on Thursday.

The Eurozone Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) rose 1.9% YoY in February, compared to 1.7% in January, according to a flash estimate from Eurostat on Tuesday. The core HICP, which excludes volatile components like food, energy, alcohol, and tobacco, climbed 2.4% YoY in February. This figure came in above the market consensus and the previous reading of 2.2%.

The European Central Bank (ECB) has kept the deposit rate at 2.0% since June 2025. While a monetary policy is expected to remain unchanged at the March meeting, traders now see a 50% chance of a rate hike later this year due to soaring energy prices. This, in turn, could lift the Euro against the Pound Sterling in the near term.

Surging oil and gas prices due to Middle East conflicts have fueled fresh inflation fears, causing traders to scale back bets on further easing by the Bank of England (BoE). BoE Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) member Alan Taylor said on Monday that it is too soon to ascertain the impact of rising oil prices on the UK inflation and growth outlook; however, the central bank is closely tracking the event.

The probability of a BoE rate reduction later this month has also plunged, from about 80% last week to less than 20% now, according to Bloomberg.